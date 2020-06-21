Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis when I was 3 years old. My brother indirectly got me into this sport when he joined a summer tennis camp (I believe it was the one that takes place at Oak View with the high school instructors). I used to do anything that my brother did, I was a very codependent kid. It was also fun to compete against him when we fell into the same age groupings.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite thing about tennis is that you can age with it. As seen by the pros, you don’t have to be in your early 20s or even 30s to still be considered one of the best, proper form can go a long way into making sure you don’t hurt yourself when playing. I also like how mentally challenging this sport can be; of course, I’ve had my fair share of conniptions, but I like being able to walk myself through weaknesses I see in the opponent’s playstyle, as well as consider things I did wrong and how to fix them. Tennis is a sport of experimentation and individuality. No two players will play the same and I absolutely love that about this sport, there’ve been a ton of professional players that develop their own style of shots, and if they can make it into tournaments by doing that, it must be working out for them.”
Favorite part of team
“As for my favorite team memory, there probably isn’t one thing in particular. I enjoyed getting to know and play beside my teammates, cheering each other on win or lose, laugh and grow together. This has truly been an unforgettable experience for me and I wouldn’t trade a second of my time on this team for anything else.”
Top high school tennis memory
“Personally my favorite moment in my high school tennis career was during my Irondale match as second singles. I played out of my mind that day despite losing. I’ll never forget the feeling of having complete and utter control over my serve positioning. I probably threw some of the best serves of my career during that game.”
