Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis in ninth grade. I started because my mom was making me participate in a school activity, and Ryan told me I should try it out.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The best part about tennis is going out and hitting with friends. It’s also fun to hit winners and trick shots.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is hanging out with friends.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My best high school tennis memory is the trips to Grand Rapids and playing volleyball and staying in the lodge. The practices where we did the salmon drill was a lot of fun.”
