Spring Lake Park’s Sam Clark won the 200-yard individual medley title at the Section 5AA meet Feb. 24-25. Clark also teamed up with Braden Ripken, Isaiah Frei and Carson Holmquist to advance to state in the 200 free and 400 free relays. The state meet is March 2-4. 

 (File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Spring Lake Park won three events and closed with six state-qualifying performances during the Section 5AA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships Feb. 24-25. The Panthers earned third as a team at the meet. Braden Ripken secured a pair of individual titles, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 21.21 seconds, as well as the 100 breaststroke in 57.25. Sam Clark was the champion in the 200 IM in 1:58.58. The Panthers advanced a pair of runner-up relays in the 400 free relay team of Clark, Ripken, Isaiah Frei and Carson Holmquist (1:38.00), and the 200 free relay team of Ripken, Clark, Frei and Holmquist (1:29.11). Sebastian Santiago advanced with a third-place diving score of 353.25.

Several area athletes qualified for state out of Section 7AA as well. Blaine led the way, with qualifiers in five events. Jayce Dayton took the title in the 100 butterfly in 54.09, and added a runner-up swim in the 100 backstroke in 55.78. Also advancing in second place were Ryan Mackey in the 50 free (22.36), the 200 free relay team of Dayton, Benjamin Kurilla, Bradley Weishair and Mackey (1:31.18), and the 400 free relay team of Mackey, Nolan Peterson, Weishair and Dayton (3:24.30). Andover had a pair of state qualifiers from Section 7AA, including Ryan Mickelborough as the runner-up in the 100 free (50.04), and Isaiah Croaston in fourth place in diving. Coon Rapids’ Mitch Thronson advanced in second in the 200 IM in 2:05.21.

