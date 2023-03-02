Spring Lake Park’s Sam Clark won the 200-yard individual medley title at the Section 5AA meet Feb. 24-25. Clark also teamed up with Braden Ripken, Isaiah Frei and Carson Holmquist to advance to state in the 200 free and 400 free relays. The state meet is March 2-4.
Spring Lake Park won three events and closed with six state-qualifying performances during the Section 5AA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships Feb. 24-25. The Panthers earned third as a team at the meet. Braden Ripken secured a pair of individual titles, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 21.21 seconds, as well as the 100 breaststroke in 57.25. Sam Clark was the champion in the 200 IM in 1:58.58. The Panthers advanced a pair of runner-up relays in the 400 free relay team of Clark, Ripken, Isaiah Frei and Carson Holmquist (1:38.00), and the 200 free relay team of Ripken, Clark, Frei and Holmquist (1:29.11). Sebastian Santiago advanced with a third-place diving score of 353.25.
Several area athletes qualified for state out of Section 7AA as well. Blaine led the way, with qualifiers in five events. Jayce Dayton took the title in the 100 butterfly in 54.09, and added a runner-up swim in the 100 backstroke in 55.78. Also advancing in second place were Ryan Mackey in the 50 free (22.36), the 200 free relay team of Dayton, Benjamin Kurilla, Bradley Weishair and Mackey (1:31.18), and the 400 free relay team of Mackey, Nolan Peterson, Weishair and Dayton (3:24.30). Andover had a pair of state qualifiers from Section 7AA, including Ryan Mickelborough as the runner-up in the 100 free (50.04), and Isaiah Croaston in fourth place in diving. Coon Rapids’ Mitch Thronson advanced in second in the 200 IM in 2:05.21.
In Section 4A, Columbia Heights’ Isaac Gyurisin advanced to state with a third-place qualifying time of 54.83 in the 100 butterfly, and a third-place qualifying time of 56.91 in the 100 backstroke. Fridley’s Lennon Krueger advanced to state with a third-place finish in diving with a score of 255.85.
Wrestling
A week after winning the team title, Anoka captured four individual championships and advanced seven wrestlers in all to the state meet from the Section 7AAA individual tournament in Blaine Feb. 24-25. Winning their weight classes for the Tornadoes were Garrett Wittek (138), Elijah Paulson (145), Logan Jungling (160) and Luke DeChene (182). Advancing as runners-up were Ian Wittek (170), Logan Raj-Malikowski (195) and Grant Chapman (285). Andover had four state qualifiers, with Nolan Israelson leading the way with the 195 title. Advancing as runners-up were Brandon Board (113), Brandon Seburg (132) and Tramaine Davis (220). Coon Rapids had a pair of state qualifiers, with Jack Bridenstine winning the title at 106, and Carter Skradski finishing as the runner-up at 160. Blaine’s Zackary Johnson advanced as the runner-up at 120.
Totino-Grace advanced 10 wrestlers out of the Section 5AA tournament Feb. 24-25, including nine champions. Winning their brackets were Jackson Refsnider (113), Austin Herbst (120), Sean O’Brien (126), Ethan Sylvester (132), Payton Herbst (138), Joe Kruse (160), Colby Harrer (170), Cy Kruse (220) and Owen Swedberg (285). Logan Refsnider advanced as the runner-up at 106. Fridley had three wrestlers advance as runners-up out of Section 5AA, including Fenan Uso (132), Bedirhan Misafir (195) and Gavin Gerhard (220).
The state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Girls basketball
The Section 7AAAA playoffs were scheduled to open March 1. Blaine earned the No. 2 seed, with Anoka No. 3, Andover No. 4 and Coon Rapids No. 8. The semifinals are March 4, and the championship is March 9.
Spring Lake Park earned the No. 5 seed in Section 5AAAA, and was scheduled to play at No. 4 Mounds View in the quarterfinals March 2.
In Section 4AAA, Fridley is the No. 4 seed and Totino-Grace is the No. 5 seed.
In Section 4AA, Columbia Heights is the No. 11 seed.
The state tournament is March 15-18.
Boys basketball
Blaine toppled Osseo 64-54 Feb. 24, sparked offensively by Ryan Bohlman with 19 points, Alvin Payne with 13 and Zack Schusted with 11.
Fridley rolled past Minneapolis Roosevelt 86-45 Feb. 27. Scoring in double figures for the Tigers were Jamal Woods (20), Jordan Foster (12), Bryson Buggs (11) and Antwan Smith (10).
Section tournaments begin March 3.
Boys hockey
Andover earned a return trip to the Section 7AA finals in convincing fashion, shutting out Grand Rapids 5-0 in the semifinals held in Duluth Feb. 25. Grand Rapids stuck around early on, going into the first intermission in a scoreless tie, but couldn’t keep up in the final two periods. Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway both struck in the opening five minutes of the second, with goals by Conway, Gavyn Thoreson and KJ Sauer wrapping up the win in the third. Beau Altman stopped 27 shots faced for the shutout.
Coon Rapids challenged top-seeded Duluth East into the third period, before a pair of late tallies helped the Greyhounds seal a 4-1 win in the 7AA semifinals Feb. 25. The Cardinals led 1-0 at the first intermission following a Tyler Barsness goal, before Duluth East struck twice in the final two periods. Will Wagner posted 49 saves.
In the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb 25, top-seeded Rogers defeated Spring Lake Park 8-1, with Teddy Wackman scoring for the Panthers, and Centennial defeated Totino-Grace 5-1.
