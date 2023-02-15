Peyton Podany registered a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Trey Borchers sank 34 points to lead Anoka boys basketball to an 88-67 win against Coon Rapids Feb. 9. Leading the Cardinals offensively in double figures were Jackson Hettwer (17), Japree Palmer (15), Jerry Freeman (15) and Anthony Belpedio (12).

Andover outran Champlin Park 93-89 Feb. 10 to improve to 12-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Sam Musungu led the way with a 35-point night, and Ben Kopetzki recorded 25 points and six assists.

