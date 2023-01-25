It was a basketball extravaganza as Spring Lake Park hosted Totino-Grace Jan. 24, with a night-packed with entertainment on and off the court.
DJ Mad Mardigan, the official DJ of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, and MC Smoove were on hand to lead a night of music, giveaways and hoops between the next-door rivals.
The Totino-Grace girls rallied for a 62-55 win in the opening game of the doubleheader, led by Chloe Nuss with 18 points and Maria Radabaugh with 12. Leading SLP in double figures offensively were Bella Sutch (17), Brianna Nusbaum (14) and Mikayla Thomas (12).
The top-ranked Totino-Grace boys won the finale 85-64, led by Isaiah Johnson with 24 points and Patrick Bath with 20. Andrew King scored 18 and Brock Remme scored 10 for the Panthers.
Boys basketball
Anoka ran its conference win streak to three with a 67-47 victory over Centennial Jan. 24, led offensively by Reagan Reeder with 29 points and Peyton Podany with 16.
Andover edged Blaine in a down-to-the-wire contest 79-77 Jan. 24. Sam Musungu was the top scorer for Andover with 27 points, joined in double figures by Ben Kopetzki (19), Chase Pemberton (12) and Luke Dehnicke (10). Leading the Blaine offense were Ryan Bohlman (20), Zack Schusted (18), Alvin Payne (13), Ethan Pettis (12) and Jordan Lyon (10).
Spring Lake Park topped Elk River 70-53 Jan. 24. Leading the Panthers in scoring were Kyree Shaw (18), Mikey Say (15), Brock Remme (11) and Beau Johnson (10).
Columbia Heights rolled past Richfield 94-67 Jan. 24, led offensively by Randy McClendon (21), Jency Davis (18), Cam Smith (14), Emmaureon Rulford (13) and Boona Morke (12).
Matthew Bothun scored 28 and Landon Povlitski had 17 as St. Francis defeated Monticello 72-61 Jan. 19.
PACT rallied from nine down at halftime to defeat Community of Peace 61-48 in a game held at Target Center in Minneapolis Jan. 24. Tim Cherenkevich scored 20 and Victor Nyabuto had 16 for the Panthers.
Legacy Christian improved to 11-4 after an 81-41 win over Eagle Ridge Academy Jan. 21, picking up 23 points from Dominic Zoa and 17 from Benjamin Tschida.
Girls basketball
Blaine held off Andover 44-43 Jan. 24 to improve to 9-6 on the year. Molly Garber scored 17 for Blaine, and Anna Vaaler had 24 for Andover.
Cally Peterson scored 25 and Josie Lupinek scored 18 as St. Francis took down Big Lake 64-44 Jan. 24.
Legacy Christian cruised to a 52-29 win over Eagle Ridge Academy Jan. 21 to improve to 8-4 on the season, led by Alexys McBroom with 12 points and Anna Stromberg with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Fridley rolled past St. Paul Central 74-35 Jan. 20, paced by Brandi Washington with 21 points and Aubrey Cochran-Starr with 19.
Lilah Bergan scored 34 points to lead Columbia Heights to a 46-44 win over Apple Valley Jan. 23.
Osseo picked up a close 80-74 win over Coon Rapids Jan. 24. Kaylin Green led the Cardinals with 24 points, with 15 from Casey Beck and 14 from Persia Glenn.
Gymnastics
Anoka defeated Blaine/Andover 138.875-127.45 in a conference dual Jan. 19, while Blaine/Andover’s Sophia Larson was the top all-around finisher with a score of 35.75. Anoka’s Annie Hjelle was second in the all-around with a score of 34.85, and Cecily Fager was third with a total of 34.775.
Boys Alpine skiing
Blaine powered to first once again in the fourth NWSC race Jan. 19, led by top-12 finishes from Lukas VanWechel, Caeden Clark, Quinn Snyder, Roger McQuay and Kevin Sarazin.
Anoka finished in fourth as a team, led by top-30 finishers Elliot Zimpfer, Parker Wick and Max Musenbrock.
St. Francis earned seventh, led by a trio of top-14 placers in Evan Haupert, Logan Cox and Bode Cox.
Andover earned ninth as a team, led by Ryan Lazan in 17th and Kalen Gordon in 45th.
Coon Rapids earned 10th, led by Joseph VanNorman in 57th.
Girls Alpine skiing
Blaine’s top six skiers all finished in the top 20 as the Bengals won the fourth NWSC race, including Sydney Kalina, Lucy Kalina, Avery Soli, Brekka Snyder, Gianna Wall and Grace Erickson.
Anoka earned fourth as a team, led by a runner-up individual finish by Stella Gronski, Grace Flynn in 14th, and top-40 finishes by Ryilee Verbeek, Hailee Verbeek and Sadie Heger.
Andover earned eighth as a team, led by Elyse Schroeder in 13th and Mary Blair in 43rd.
Coon Rapids earned ninth, led by Carly Hafferman in 30th.
Girls hockey
Andover remained perfect in conference play with a 7-1 win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park Jan. 24. Leading the Huskies offensively with two goals apiece were Hannah Christenson, Madison Brown and Ella Boerger. Goalie Courtney Stagman had 20 saves. Centennial/Spring Lake Park won its previous outing 3-0 over Blaine Jan. 21, with two goals by Lauren O’Hara and a 13-save shutout by Kaitlin Groess.
Kendall Rykkeli tallied a hat trick to power Anoka past Buffalo 4-2 Jan. 20. Abby Moore added a goal and two assists, and goalie Annika Olson recorded 29 saves.
Boys hockey
A late goal by Jay Balsimo lifted Spring Lake Park past Coon Rapids 4-3 Jan. 21. Teddy Wackman scored twice and Drew Lindquist added a goal for SLP. Tristan Golen netted two goals and Eli Boden added one for the Cardinals.
Cooper Conway scored four goals, and KJ Sauer and Gavyn Thoreson had two apiece in a 12-1 win for Andover over Anoka Jan. 21.
Totino-Grace edged Blaine 3-2 Jan. 19 behind a pair of goals from Sam DeYoung and a score by Sam Johnson. Sam Shaughnessy and Thomas Avery scored for the Bengals.
Wrestling
Anoka was the team runner-up and St. Francis finished fourth out of 19 teams at the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 21. Gabrielle Bragg won the title at 106, and Elijah Paulson was champion at 145 to lead Anoka, with a third-place finish by Ian Wittek and fourth-place finishes by Luke DeChene, Michael Chamberlain and Max Berglund. Champions for St. Francis were Tyson Charmoli at 138 and Aydan Carlson at 160, with runner-up finishes by Gunner Hostetter and Bo Flagstad, and a third-place finish by Kyler Sherk.
Andover was the runner-up at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Duals Jan. 21, defeating Cambridge-Isanti 49-24, St. Cloud Tech 57-21 and Minneapolis South 72-9.
Fridley swept a tri meet Jan. 19, defeating Minneapolis South 66-6 and Columbia Heights 78-0.
Dance
Spring Lake Park was the runner-up in jazz and finished in third in kick out of nine teams at the Anoka Invitational Jan. 14. Anoka earned fourth in kick and fifth in jazz, and Andover earned fourth in jazz and fifth in kick.
Boys Nordic skiing
Coon Rapids earned third and Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial took sixth in an NWSC skate race at Woodland Trails Jan. 19. Lachlan Demmer led Coon Rapids with a third-place individual finish, followed by top-20 placers Aaron Casey, Albi Ludwig, Peyton Martinek and Justin Bauer. Brody Kopp, Reilly Kopp and Phillip Kram finished in the top 25 for SLP/SA/C.
Girls Nordic skiing
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial finished third and Coon Rapids took fourth in the NWSC skate race at Woodland Trails Jan. 19. Milla Erickson led SLP/SA/C with a fourth-place individual finish, joined in the top 25 by Julia Zalweski, Saga Fahlgren and Samantha Solboe. Stella Bone paced Coon Rapids with a sixth-place finish, with Megan Fuller in 17th and Ruby Demmer in 23rd.
College basketball
Spring Lake Park graduates Gabe Myren and Logan Kinsey have helped the Minnesota State Moorhead men’s basketball team climb the NCAA Division II rankings. Myren is averaging 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while Kinsey is averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Dragons are up to No. 15 in the most recent poll with a 17-3 record.
