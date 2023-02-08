Andover and Blaine girls hockey earned the top two seeds in the Section 7AA Tournament, with Anoka the No. 7 seed and Northern Tier the No. 8 seed. The quarterfinals are Feb. 9, the semifinals are Feb. 11 and the championship is Feb. 16.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park earned the No. 2 seed and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is the No. 4 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament. The quarterfinals are Feb. 11, semifinals are Feb. 14, and the championship is Feb. 17.
Boys hockey
Andover ran its winning streak to 10 with three more wins, including a 4-1 win over Grand Rapids Feb. 3 in a rematch of the past two section finals. Gavyn Thoreson scored a pair of goals, with one each by Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway. Cal Conway made 23 saves.
A three-goal second period and an Eli Boden hat trick helped lift Coon Rapids to a 5-2 win against Blaine Feb. 2. Tyler Barsness added a goal and three assists, Tanden Bush scored a goal, and Roan Bresnahan had four assists for the Cardinals, with Austin Durkop the winner in net with 30 saves. Alex Dahlk and Caden Parent scored for the Bengals.
Wrestling
Totino-Grace went 3-0 at the Blaine Duals Feb. 4, defeating Coon Rapids 66-16, Foley 31-28 and Cambridge-Isanti 50-26. Jack Bridenstine and Carter Skradski both went 3-0 for Coon Rapids at the tournament, and Bryce Young, Samuel Smude and Jake Heggestad each won a pair of matches for Blaine.
Andover earned a 44-21 win over Centennial Feb. 2, and will wrestle Totino-Grace for the Northwest Suburban Conference championship on Feb. 10.
Boys basketball
Blaine rallied from nine down at halftime to edge Coon Rapids 76-73 Feb. 7. Zack Schusted scored 23 points to lead the Bengals, joined in double figures by Ethan Pettis (18), Alvin Payne (16) and Jordan Lyon (11). The Cardinals picked up 19 points apiece from Jerry Freeman, Jaxon Young and Jackson Hettwer.
Anoka won for the sixth time in eight outings as it defeated New Life Academy 82-69 Feb. 6. Peyton Podany finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, Trey Borchers scored 20 points and Donald Prah scored 17.
Andover bolted to a 22-point halftime lead on its way to an 83-69 win over Maple Grove Feb. 1, improving to 10-1 in Northwest Suburban action. Sam Musungu scored 25 points, Ben Kopetzki had 21 points and seven assists, Tate Johnson scored 12 points, Chase Pemberton scored 11 and Landyn Nelson scored 10.
Randy McClendon and Jaeden Udean each scored 26 points to power Columbia Heights to a 91-47 win over Holy Angels Feb. 3, with 16 points added by Cam Smith and 10 by Jency Davis.
Fourteen different players scored as Fridley rolled past Kasson-Mantorville 77-44 Feb. 4, led by Myson Newton with 12 points and Trenton Woodall Jones with 10.
Legacy Christian Academy improved to 16-4 with a 110-63 win against PACT Feb. 7. Aiden Johnson had 23 points and 20 rebounds, and Micah Strand had 15 points and 12 assists for LCA. Tim Cherenkevich scored 30 points for PACT.
Totino-Grace moved to 11-1 in the NWSC after defeating Robbinsdale Armstrong 76-55 Feb. 7.
Girls basketball
Blaine improved to 11-8 on the year with a 102-29 win over Coon Rapids Feb. 7. Anoka earned a 59-55 win against Blaine Feb. 1, led by Lydia Lakanen with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Evyn Eppinga with 13 points, and Lauren Youngquist with nine points and 10 rebounds. Molly Garber led the Bengals with 21 points.
Spring Lake Park earned a 62-47 win over Park Center Feb. 1. Mikayla Thomas scored 16 points, Camryn Smith scored 11, and Bella Sutch scored 10.
Defense dominated as Legacy Christian defeated North Lakes 58-18 Feb. 2. Sarah Carlson scored 19 points and Anna Stromberg scored 16.
Gymnastics
Anoka closed out its Northwest Suburban Conference championship regular season with a 140.625-109.75 win against Coon Rapids Feb. 3. Sydney West won the all-around with a score of 36.1, with Sarah Gatlin second and Annie Hjelle third. Kylee Loren won on floor, Cecily Fager won on beam, West won on bars and Hjelle won on vault.
St. Francis won its final home meet 136.85-133.625 over Chisago Lakes Feb. 2. Lauryn Perry was second in the all-around, Ellie Dawson was third and Kayla Reid was fourth.
Boys swimming and diving
Spring Lake Park finished the conference season as the Northwest Suburban runner-up behind Maple Grove. Andover finished in fourth place, Blaine earned sixth, Anoka earned seventh and Coon Rapids earned eighth.
Dance
Anoka earned fifth place in kick, as well as eighth in jazz, at the Section 4AAA Championships held at St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 4. Andover finished sixth in jazz and eighth in kick, and Coon Rapids earned 10th in kick and jazz.
In Section 4AA, St. Francis earned seventh in kick and jazz.
Remaining area teams will take part in section meets Feb. 11. The state meet is Feb. 17-18.
Alpine/Nordic skiing
Area section Alpine and Nordic ski meets were scheduled for Feb. 7-9, weather permitting. Results will be in next week’s issue.
The state Alpine ski meet is Feb. 14, and the state Nordic meet is Feb. 15-16.
Signing Day
Several area athletes took part in National Signing Day celebrations Feb. 1. Signings continue until Aug. 1.
From Andover: Sam Abbas (baseball, Bethel University); Colin Anderson (baseball, Minnesota State University, Mankato); Julia Babineau (cross-country and track and field, College of Saint Benedict); Arayah Baker (soccer, Bethany Lutheran); Jacob Bloom (swimming, Millikin University); Ella Boerger (hockey, University of St. Thomas); Madison Brown, hockey (University of St. Thomas); Cayden Casey (hockey, St. Lawrence); Cooper Conway (hockey, Colorado College); Addy Farber (tennis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire); Isa Goettl (hockey, University of Minnesota); Blake Halleckson (football, University of Wisconsin-River Falls); Nolan Israelson (football, University of Wisconsin-River Falls); Tate Johnson (football, University of Wisconsin-River Falls); Cedar Jorgenson (soccer, University of St. Thomas); Paddy Kelly (baseball, University of Wisconsin-Superior); Ben Kopetzki (basketball, Concordia University, St. Paul); Olivia Krafty (cross-country and track and field, University of North Dakota); Ryan Mickelborough (swimming, Macalaster College); Sam Musungu (football, Cornell University); Josh Novak (baseball, Hillsdale College); Isaak Nowak (football, St. John’s University); Benjamin Peterson (football, Bethel University); Michael Robertson (football, Morningside University); Elizabeth Schrubbe (lacrosse, College of Saint Benedict); Courtney Stagman (hockey, St. Anselm College); Emma Tammi (lacrosse, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire); Gavyn Thoreson (hockey, St. Cloud State University); and Chloe Voss (soccer, Northern State University).
From Anoka: Grant Chapman (football, University of South Dakota); Sofia Condon (track and field, University of Minnesota); Brooklyn Jones (softball, University of Minnesota); Dawson Melbo (golf, University of Mary); Reagan Reeder (baseball, University of Illinois); and Lauren Youngquist (soccer, Northern State University).
From Coon Rapids: Mark Manders (baseball, Gustavus Adolphus College); Kennedy Martinson (track and field, University of Minnesota); Sam Murillo (tennis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire); and Darius Oats (football, Augsburg University).
