Andover and Blaine girls hockey earned the top two seeds in the Section 7AA Tournament, with Anoka the No. 7 seed and Northern Tier the No. 8 seed. The quarterfinals are Feb. 9, the semifinals are Feb. 11 and the championship is Feb. 16.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park earned the No. 2 seed and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is the No. 4 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament. The quarterfinals are Feb. 11, semifinals are Feb. 14, and the championship is Feb. 17.

