Ben Lewis was the individual winner in the freestyle as the Blaine boys Nordic team finished just a second back as runner-up at the ABC Relays held in Mora Jan. 14. Tyler Jacobson followed in 11th in the freestyle, while Ian Miller earned sixth and Nathan Taylor earned 12th in the classic. The Coon Rapids boys were 13th as a team, led by Aaron Casey in fifth and Lachlan Demmer in 20th in the freestyle, and Payton Martinek 25th in the classic. Andover’s Jack Jendro earned 15th in the classic and Thomas Leuty earned 18th in the freestyle. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial’s Philip Kram earned sixth in the freestyle and Reilly Kopp earned 29th in the classic.

In the girls race, Andover earned 15th, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial earned 16th and Coon Rapids earned 18th. Andover was led by Olivia Krafty in eighth in the freestyle and Anne Jendro in 12th in the classic. SLP/SA/C’s Julia Zalewski earned 12th in the freestyle. Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone earned 22nd and Ruby Demmer earned 29th in the freestyle. Blaine’s Audrey Schwen earned 27th in the classic, and Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson earned 29th in the classic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.