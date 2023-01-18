Ben Lewis was the individual winner in the freestyle as the Blaine boys Nordic team finished just a second back as runner-up at the ABC Relays held in Mora Jan. 14. Tyler Jacobson followed in 11th in the freestyle, while Ian Miller earned sixth and Nathan Taylor earned 12th in the classic. The Coon Rapids boys were 13th as a team, led by Aaron Casey in fifth and Lachlan Demmer in 20th in the freestyle, and Payton Martinek 25th in the classic. Andover’s Jack Jendro earned 15th in the classic and Thomas Leuty earned 18th in the freestyle. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial’s Philip Kram earned sixth in the freestyle and Reilly Kopp earned 29th in the classic.
In the girls race, Andover earned 15th, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial earned 16th and Coon Rapids earned 18th. Andover was led by Olivia Krafty in eighth in the freestyle and Anne Jendro in 12th in the classic. SLP/SA/C’s Julia Zalewski earned 12th in the freestyle. Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone earned 22nd and Ruby Demmer earned 29th in the freestyle. Blaine’s Audrey Schwen earned 27th in the classic, and Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson earned 29th in the classic.
Blaine swept the top spots in the boys and girls races for a third consecutive time in the NWSC competition held Jan. 12.
Leading the Blaine boys were individual winner Lukas VanWechel, followed by Jared Killian (third), Caeden Clark (fourth), Kevin Sarazin (fifth), Quinn Snyder (eighth), Roger McQuay (10th), Ashton Mattson (15th), Nicholas VanHaverm (28th) and Zane VanGuilder (29th). Anoka earned fourth, led by Joe Pinewski in sixth. Andover earned eighth, led by Ryan Lazan in 26th. St. Francis earned ninth, led by Evan Haupert (12th), Bode Cox (17th) and Logan Cox (23rd).
The Blaine girls were led by Sydney Kalina’s third-place finish, followed by Lucy Kalina (11th), Avery Soli (13th), Brekka Snyder (15th), Grace Erickson (19th), Gianna Wall (21st), Emily Kehoe (23rd) and Vanessa Peterson (24th). Anoka was the team runner-up, led by Stella Gronski’s individual win, Claire Gronski in fifth and Grace Flynn in 10th. Coon Rapids earned seventh, led by Jayln Staley in 28th and Carly Hafferman in 29th. Andover earned eighth, led by Elyse Schroeder in 14th.
Andover finished as the runner-up at the Section 7AA true team meet Jan. 14, with Blaine earning fourth, Anoka earning fifth and Coon Rapids earning seventh. Andover was led by a runner-up finish by Rogan Ellis in the 100-yard breaststroke, and third-place finishes by Ryan Mickelborough in the 100 free and Charles Nohner in diving.
Blaine was led by its first-place 200 free relay team of Benjamin Kurilla, Bradley Weishair, Jayce Dayton and Ryan Mackey, and runner-up individual finishes by Mackey in the 50 free and Dayton in the 100 butterfly. Earning third for the Bengals were the 200 medley relay team of Dayton, Quang Pham, Brady Lease and Mackey, Dayton in the 200 free, and Nolan Peterson in the 500 free. Anoka’s Morrison Vanderhoof was second in the 200 free and in the 500 free, and Calvin Takkunen was third in the 100 breaststroke. Coon Rapids’ Mitch Thronson earned third in both the 200 IM and in the 100 butterfly.
Spring Lake Park earned third place in the Section 5AA true team meet Jan. 14. Braden Ripken won both the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke, and Sebastian Santiago was third in diving.
Fridley earned third place in the Section 4A true team meet Jan. 14, led by Lennon Krueger’s first-place finish in diving.
Andover improved to 5-1 in Northwest Suburban action following an 87-72 win over Champlin Park Jan. 17. Ben Kopetzki scored 23 points, Sam Musungu scored 15, and Cameron Begalle and Sam Abbas had nine apiece.
Blaine earned its fifth win in a row with a 78-70 victory over Anoka Jan. 12. Ethan Pettis led the Bengal offense with 28 points, with 15 from Zack Schusted, 14 from Alvin Payne and 13 from Ryan Bohlman. Trey Borchers scored 28, Reagan Reeder had 16, Peyton Podany had 12 and Chris Cooper had 10 for the Tornadoes. Anoka came back with an 88-61 win over Coon Rapids Jan. 17.
Spring Lake Park topped Robbinsdale Armstrong 57-55 Jan. 17.
St. Francis defeated Austin 79-76 in a non-conference matchup Jan. 14.
Legacy Christian earned an 84-48 win against PACT Jan. 12. Dominic Zoa scored 23 and Micah Strand scored 18 for Legacy, while Victor Nyabuto scored 24 for PACT.
Totino-Grace put up 67 second-half points to rally past Rogers 108-91 Jan. 17. Patrick Bath scored 30 and Tommy Humphries had 22 for the Eagles.
Jamal Woods netted 38 to lead Fridley past Brooklyn Center 82-70 Jan. 17.
A balanced effort lifted Spring Lake Park over Robbinsdale Armstrong 72-65 Jan. 17. Brianna Nusbaum and Camryn Smith scored 16 points apiece, Mikayla Thomas scored 13, and Olivia Kesti and Bella Sutch had 12 apiece.
Anoka improved to 11-3 on the season following a 62-45 win against Coon Rapids Jan. 17. Madlin Freking scored 16 points and Lydia Lakanen had 14 for the Tornadoes, with eight apiece by Evyn Eppinga and Laurel Kuyon. Kaylee Buerman scored 13, Kaylin Green had 11 and Casey Beck had nine for the Cardinals.
Andover started fast as it cruised to a 79-60 win over Champlin Park Jan. 17, its third win in four outings. Scoring in double figures were Morgan Miller (24), Emma Frost (19), Piper Engelby (13) and Anna Vaaler (12).
Blaine nearly knocked off undefeated NWSC leader Maple Grove Jan. 17, but the Crimson emerged with a 57-51 win. Molly Garber scored 23 and Sadie Dominick had 16.
Fridley topped Bloomington Kennedy 40-30 Jan. 12 to move to 7-6 on the year. Sophia Jensen and Brandi Washington scored 10 apiece.
Cally Peterson scored 22 as St. Francis defeated Mora 61-38 Jan. 12.
Legacy Christian earned a 47-37 win over PACT Jan. 13, led by Anna Stromberg with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Addyson Bates with nine points. June Tessum and Kadence Popejoy led PACT with eight points apiece.
Totino-Grace topped Rogers 57-51 Jan. 17, with 12 points apiece from Maria Radabaugh and Chloe Nuss.
Andover scored four goals in the third period to pull away from Blaine 7-0 Jan. 17. Cooper Conway had two goals and two assists for the Huskies, with a goal each by Austin Westman, Cayden Casey, Jordan Giacomini, Caden Martin and Mason Gilmore. Cal Conway had the shutout in net.
Anoka earned a 6-3 win over Spring Lake Park Jan. 14, getting a goal apiece from Hayden Ceaser, Joshua Graske, Alan Vokaty, Ben Fiocello, Hunter Brunner and Kadden Soukoup. Goalie Lauren Lafferty recorded 36 saves for the win in net. Connor Larsen scored twice for SLP.
Madison Brown and Ella Boerger netted two goals apiece as Andover improved to 14-3 following a 4-0 win over Blaine Jan. 17. Courtney Stagman had a 16-save shutout. The Bengals won their previous game 2-0 over Fargo Jan. 14. Macy Janssen and Gracyn Knowles scored in the win, with goalie Hailey Hansen stopping all 20 shots faced.
Anoka outlasted Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5-4 on an overtime winner by Reagan Reinholz Jan. 16. Ella Hennes scored twice for the Tornadoes, with Kendall Rykkeli and Reese Christoff also scoring. Annika Olson had 33 saves for the win in net.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids improved to 11-5-2 on the season with a 5-4 victory over Roseville/Mahtomedi Jan. 17. Sydney Burnevik scored two goals, with one each by Cam Singh, Tessa Boden and Kylie Aswegan. Maddie Wostrel had 22 saves.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park won its fourth in a row in a 3-0 shutout over Rogers Jan. 14. Ella O’Hearn scored twice, Noelle Hemr scored once, and goalie Kaitlin Groess had 18 saves.
Andover earned third out of 10 teams at the Elk River Invite Jan. 14. Brandon Board was the champion at 113, and runners-up were Elias Houle (120), Garrett Nelson (160) and Tramaine Davis (220).
Coon Rapids finished fifth at the Champlin Park Rebel Duals Jan. 14. The Cardinals closed with a 57-22 win over Champlin Park, picking up falls from Jack Bridenstine, Gilbert Kostuck, Tristen Hargrave, Carter Skradski and Kenny Wells.
Blaine finished fifth at the Mounds View Mustang Duals Jan. 14, with wins of 42-39 over Orono and 42-41 over Lakeville North. Zackary Johnson and Bryce Young went 4-0 on the day.
Fridley’s Olivia Sackor won the title at 107 at the Champlin Park Rebel Girls Individual Tournament Jan. 14.
After a long layoff, St. Francis put together a team score of 132.0 in a dual against Cambridge-Isanti Jan. 13. Lauryn Perry was the runner-up in the all-around with a score of 34.075, with Kayla Reid in fourth (33.275) and Claire Reid in fifth (31.35). Perry earned first on beam, second on vault, and fifth on floor, Kayla Reid earned third on beam and fifth on bars, and Ellie Dawson earned fifth on vault.
Anoka posted a big win over Champlin Park Jan. 12, rolling 140.0-120.8. The Tornadoes swept the top three spots in the all-around with Annie Hjelle (34.925), Cecily Fager (34.8) and Sarah Gatlin (34.275). Event-winners were Hjelle on floor, Fager on beam, Gatlin on vault and Sydney West on bars.
