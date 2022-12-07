Blaine girls hockey netted a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to rally from three goals down and defeat Elk River/Zimmerman 4-3 Dec. 6. Gracyn Knowles, Paige Nowicki, Megan Wallin and Grace Chapman all scored for the Bengals. Hailey Hansen had the win in net with 31 saves.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park improved to 4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 5-2 win over Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 3, and a 5-0 win over Anoka Dec. 6. Lauren O’Hara had two goals and an assist in the win over A/C, and Noelle Hemr had two goals versus Anoka.

