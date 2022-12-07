Blaine girls hockey netted a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to rally from three goals down and defeat Elk River/Zimmerman 4-3 Dec. 6. Gracyn Knowles, Paige Nowicki, Megan Wallin and Grace Chapman all scored for the Bengals. Hailey Hansen had the win in net with 31 saves.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park improved to 4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 5-2 win over Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 3, and a 5-0 win over Anoka Dec. 6. Lauren O’Hara had two goals and an assist in the win over A/C, and Noelle Hemr had two goals versus Anoka.
Andover held off Rogers 3-1 Dec. 3, then shut out Armstrong/Cooper 9-0 Dec. 6 to improve to 6-1 on the year. Nora Sauer tallied a hat trick against A/C.
Boys hockey
Spring Lake Park cruised past Tartan 8-2 Dec. 3. John Ross and Mason White led the way offensively with two goals and two assists apiece, with a goal each scored by Jacob Rombach, Joseph Shipman, Drew Lindquist and Connor Larsen. Goalie Brock Lueck finished with 45 saves.
After trailing by a goal after the first period, the Coon Rapids offense erupted for four goals in the second and another five in the third to rout Waconia 9-3 Dec. 6. Tyler Barsness recorded a hat trick and Trenton Theisen had two goals and two assists, with a goal apiece added by Ben Kish, Eli Boden, Nate Klinsing and Cayden Alphin. Goalie Will Wagner made 22 stops.
Andover topped Moorhead 7-2 Dec. 2 in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal thriller. Cooper Conway delivered four goals, with a goal and two assists each from KJ Sauer and Gavyn Thoreson, as well as a goal by Macklin Yelle. Beau Altman had the win in net with 29 saves.
Wrestling
Coon Rapids won a pair of duals at a season-opening quad Dec. 1, topping Irondale 43-26 and host Woodbury 42-36. The Cardinals dropped two duals at their home Board Hyland Cardinal Duals Dec. 3. Hunter Allen opened the season 5-0, Carter Skradski went 4-0, and Jack Brindenstine and Hayden Skillings were both 4-1. The young Cardinal lineup had five wrestlers get their first career varsity wins, including Alex Xiong, Tyler Ribeiro, Fidel Dequeemani, Bernard Moua and Nathan Caminati.
Fridley earned third out of 13 teams at its home Don Meyers Invite Dec. 3. Gavin Gerhard was the champion at 220 and Bedirhan Misafir was the runner-up at 195.
Totino-Grace was the team champion and Blaine earned fourth out of 13 teams at the Osseo Ken Droegemueller Invitational Dec. 3. Totino-Grace champions were Jackson Refsnider at 113, Ethan Sylvester at 138, Cy Kruse at 220 and Rafael Montejo-Cortez at 285. Blaine’s Zackary Johnson was the champion at 120.
Boys basketball
Coon Rapids tipped off its season with back-to-back wins, taking down Forest Lake 62-55 Dec. 2, then Apple Valley 72-58 Dec. 6. KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman scored 18, Jaxon Young scored 12 and Kenny Jones scored 10 in the opener versus Forest Lake. Cummings-Coleman followed by putting up 36 against Apple Valley.
Blaine topped Forest Lake 79-74 in its season opener Dec. 6. Ryan Bohlman scored 22 points to lead the Bengals offensively, followed by Ethan Pettis (18), Jordan Lyon (13), Zach Schusted (9) and Devin Pekos (8).
Anoka edged past Roseville 67-62 in its season opener Dec. 3. Reagan Reeder posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, Chris Cooper and Peyton Podany both scored 11 points, and Trey Borchers had nine points and four assists.
Legacy Christian rolled to an 82-22 win at Trinity Dec. 6, led by Benjamin Tschida with 18 points.
Fridley won its opener 68-53 over St. Croix Lutheran Dec. 6, led by Jamal Woods with 18 points.
Girls basketball
Blaine moved to 3-0 following a 59-50 victory over Andover Dec. 6. Molly Garber scored 20 points, Sadie Dominick had 17 and Mara Holle had 10 to lead Blaine. Anna Vaaler netted 18 and Emma Frost had 17 for Andover.
Anoka recorded a 75-60 win over Spring Lake Park Dec. 6 to improve to 3-1 on the season, led by Madlin Freking with 32 points, Evyn Eppinga with 20 and Laurel Kuyon with 10. Bella Sutch had 21 to lead the Panthers. SLP opened its season with a 74-44 win over Woodbury Dec. 1, led by Sutch with 17, Camryn Smith with 15, and Olivia Kesti and Brianna Nusbaum with 10 apiece.
Columbia Heights topped Minneapolis Henry 52-38 Dec. 6, led by Lilah Bergan with 28 points and Saniah Howard Reynolds with 10.
Dance
The Northwest Suburban Conference season-opening jazz meet was held at Champlin Park Nov. 30, with Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Andover taking the top three spots in Group B. Totino-Grace was third and Anoka was fifth in Group A.
Gymnastics
Anoka opened its season with a 135.675-123.325 win over Park Center Dec. 1. Annie Hjelle was the top finisher on floor and earned second on vault and in the all-around. Sydney West was the top finisher on bars and earned second on beam.
College football
Anoka graduate Sam Smith, a linebacker on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team, was recently named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team. Smith completed the season with 83 tackles, placing him fifth in the WIAC, and recorded a season-high of 18 tackles during the victory over UW-River Falls. The Pioneer was a crucial asset in the win over No. 3 nationally ranked UW-Whitewater on Oct. 22, when he recovered a fumble and recorded two interceptions.
Skiing/swim and dive
The Nordic ski season was scheduled to open Dec. 7, the boys swimming and diving season is set to open Dec. 10, and the Alpine ski season is currently scheduled to open Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.