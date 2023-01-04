Winter break and winter weather led to long layoffs for many area teams, while a few holiday tournaments brought the 2022 portion of the high school winter season to a close.
College basketball
The Anoka-Ramsey women’s team opened the season with a 10-2 record, including a perfect 8-0 mark at home. Eight Rams are averaging at least 6.5 points per game, led by Cece Bell (12.4), Janea Arnoldi (10.5) and Mikayla Kanenwisher (10.1).
The Anoka-Ramsey men’s team has split its first 10 contests for a 5-5 record. Top scorers so far are Albert Tinnel (15.4 points per game), Steven Colon (12.5) and Matthew Ellingson (11.8).
Girls hockey
Blaine won two of three games at its home Mid-Winter Border Battle Dec. 27-28, including a 5-0 shutout over Fort Frances (Ontario), and a 4-0 shutout over Bismarck Century (N.D.). Grace Chapman scored two goals, with one each by Cici Ledeen, Gracyn Knowles and Macy Janssen in the opener. Taylor Olson scored twice, and Bella Brady and Kendal Dean each scored once against Bismarck. Goalie Hailey Hansen recorded both shutouts.
Anoka went 1-1-1 at the Blaine Mid-Winter Border Battle, including a 7-0 shutout over Fort Frances (Ontario). Abby Moore scored two goals in the win, with Ella Hennes and Reese Christoff each adding a goal and two assists. Annika Olson had the shutout in net.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids picked up a win and two ties at the South St. Paul Kaposia Classic Dec. 26-28. CP/CR defeated Elk River/Zimmerman 3-2 in the second game of the tournament, powered by goals from Sydney Burnevik, Lily McKenzie and Brooklyn Johnson.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park won two of three at the Breck Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-29, including a 5-3 win over Blake and a 4-2 win over Breck. Grace Laager had a goal and two assists in the win over Blake, with 26 saves by Kaitlin Groess. Lauren O’Hara netted a pair of goals against Blake, with 25 saves by Anna Peterson.
Andover won two of three at the Walser Tourney in Edina Dec. 26-28, including a 7-0 shutout over Moorhead and a 2-1 win over Edina. Maya Engler and Ella Boerger each had hat tricks against Moorhead, with Amelia McQuay tallying three assists and Merrill Delich scoring a goal. Goalie Courtney Stagman had a 17-save shutout. Cailin Mumm and Hannah Christenson scored in the win over Edina.
Boys basketball
Blaine won both of its matchups at the Granite City Classic held at St. John’s Dec. 29-30, defeating Prior Lake 67-60 and Bemidji 87-75. Scoring in double figures against Prior Lake were Ryan Bohlman (17), Ethan Pettis (15), Alvin Payne (14) and Jordan Lyon (12). The same quartet were also in double figures offensively against Bemidji, with Pettis scoring 27, Bohlman scoring 17, Payne scoring 16 and Lyon scoring 12.
Andover’s Sam Musungu took over as the program’s all-time points leader while the Huskies took third place at the TCO Holiday Classic held at Augsburg Dec. 28-30. The Huskies defeated Minneapolis Southwest 78-58 and Minneapolis Washburn 76-60. Ben Kopetzki scored 24 points, with 16 apiece by Landyn Nelson and Musungu against Southwest. Musungu scored 25 against Washburn, with 19 by Kopetzki and 13 by Chase Pemberton.
Anoka split a pair at the Capitol City Classic, including a 76-68 win over Robbinsdale Cooper Dec. 30. Trey Borchers scored 22 and Reagan Reeder scored 19.
Legacy Christian improved to 7-2 after winning both games at its home holiday tournament Dec. 27-28, defeating Park Christian 91-59 and Lester Prairie 73-68. Aiden Johnson scored 24 and Andrew Mulvihill had 20 in the opener, with 15 apiece by Benjamin Tschida and Solomon Kardell. Tschida had 29 and Micah Strand scored 23 in the finale.
After breaking 90 twice earlier in the year, the Coon Rapids offense sizzled into triple digits in a 101-84 win over Chisago Lakes Dec. 30. KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman led the way with a program single-game record 43 points, Jaxon Young scored 20 and Jerry Freeman scored 17.
Girls basketball
Coon Rapids closed 2022 with a 60-56 win at Minneapolis Washburn Dec. 30. Kaylee Buerman had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, as did Casey Beck with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kaylin Green added 10 points and Persia Glenn hauled in nine rebounds.
Anoka extended its winning steak to eight after winning a pair at the Granite City Classic held at St. Benedict Dec. 29-30, defeating Cambridge-Isanti 50-37 and Orono 55-40. Madlin Freking scored 14 and Lauren Youngquist scored 13 in the opener, with Freking scoring 21, Lydia Lakanen scoring 14 and Even Eppinga scoring 12 in the finale.
Legacy Christian split a pair at its home holiday tournament Dec. 27-28, including a 75-14 win over Hiawatha Collegiate. Anna Stromberg finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds, Alexys McBroom scored 14 points, and Addyson Bates added 17 rebounds.
Fridley earned a 47-32 win over St. Paul Como Park Dec. 29, led by Brandi Washington with 23 points.
Wrestling
Andover earned eighth place, Anoka took 11th and Blaine finished 19th out of 36 teams at the Rogers Holiday Matness Dec. 29-30.
Andover’s Brandon Board took home the title at 113, with Brady Wadel fourth at 106, Nolan Israelson fourth at 195, and Tramaine Davis fifth at 220.
Anoka’s Elijah Paulson was the champion at 145, with Logan Raj-Malikowski earning sixth at 195, Grant Chapman earning sixth at 285, and Max Berglund earning eighth at 220.
Blaine’s Landen Lorch earned fourth at 126, Zackary Johnson earned eighth at 120, and Bryce Young earned eighth at 132.
Dance
The Blaine dance team was selected to perform at the ReliaQuest Bowl held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 2. The bowl game was previously known as the Outback Bowl, and this year featured Mississippi State versus Illinois.
Boys hockey
Andover swept through three foes at the St. Louis Park Premier Holiday Classic in the Park, defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9-3, Hill-Murray 5-2 and Rosemount 6-0. Gavyn Thoreson scored seven goals in the tournament, with Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway each netting three. Goalie Cal Conway had a 19-save shutout versus Rosemount.
NFL
Spring Lake Park graduate Zack Johnson was added to the Tennessee Titans practice squad at the end of December.
