SP ARCC SB Gross.jpg

Columbia Heights graduate Molly Gross has been a dominant force in the pitcher’s circle for Anoka-Ramsey softball this spring, posting a 1.31 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched. The Rams enter the postseason on a 32-game win streak.

 Photo by Anoka-Ramsey Athletics

The Anoka-Ramsey softball team closed the regular season in spectacular fashion, winning 32 games in a row heading into postseason play. The sixth-ranked Golden Rams were scheduled to host the NJCAA Region XIIIA Softball tournament May 11-12. Columbia Heights graduate Molly Gross was named the MCAC South Division Pitcher of the Week to close the season for ARCC, going 3-0 with just one earned run allowed in 17 innings, striking out 28 batters.

 

