The Anoka-Ramsey softball team closed the regular season in spectacular fashion, winning 32 games in a row heading into postseason play. The sixth-ranked Golden Rams were scheduled to host the NJCAA Region XIIIA Softball tournament May 11-12. Columbia Heights graduate Molly Gross was named the MCAC South Division Pitcher of the Week to close the season for ARCC, going 3-0 with just one earned run allowed in 17 innings, striking out 28 batters.
Track and field
Coon Rapids hosted a six-team Coon Rapids Invitational May 5.Event-winners for the Cardinal girls were Mikayla de Souza (100, 200, long jump), Nyebol Jock (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Michelle Lukitsch (pole vault). Event-winners for the Cardinal boys wereKhiJohn Cummings-Coleman (100), Jerry Freeman (400), Jackson Smith (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Christopher Dean (high jump), Sean Sullivan (long jump), the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. Columbia Heights’ Khoi Le won the boys triple jump.
Spring Lake Park swept the boys and girls team titles at its home Don Fineran Panther Invitational May 5. Event-winners for the SLP boys were Broderick Stewart (400), Reilly Kopp (3,200), Isaac Ononiwu (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump), Markell Taylor (long jump), Sebastian Santiago (pole vault), Aaron Chanthanavong (discus, shot put), the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. Event-winners for the SLP girls were Ella Lapara (3,200), Ellyana Prairie (high jump), Nevaeh Coffer (long jump), Anja Erickson (triple jump), Kaitlyn Staut (pole vault), Ashley Stewart (discus), Arabella Sutch (shot put), the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay.
The Blaine boys and girls swept the Section 5AAA True Team titles May 9. Results from the meet in next week’s issue.
Boys lacrosse
James Keiser scored four goals, and Liam Gillard and Jake Orttel netted three apiece as Totino-Grace defeated Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 12-8 May 4.
Centennial edged Blaine 8-7 in overtime May 8. Robert Cruikshank scored three goals, and Caden Bunes had two goals and two assists for the Bengals.
Girls lacrosse
A dozen different players scored as Andover routed Osseo/Park Center 15-1 May 3. Merrill Delich finished with three goals and two assists.
Layla Alm scored six goals, Kendyl St. Hilaire scored three, and Jennah Krakow and Kadence Jacobsen each added two as Anoka earned a 19-0 win against Coon Rapids May 8. Goalies Jayden Schultz and Meghan Holgrimson teamed up on the shutout.
Totino-Grace cruised to a 12-2 win over Hermantown/Proctor May 4. Kate Engel led the Eagles with four goals.
Rogers topped Blaine 15-10 May 3. Brooklynn Hedberg had four goals and two assists for the Bengals.
Baseball
Anoka completed a perfect week with a 2-0 shutout over Grand Rapids May 5, running its winning streak to five. Jackson Provoncha threw a shutout, while Sawyer Chell knocked in both runs.
Luke Dehnicke homered, Sam Abbas doubled twice and Josh Novak threw a complete game to lead Andover to a 4-2 win over Elk River May 9, its third win in a row.
Blaine emerged on top in a pitchers’ duel 3-1 against Spring Lake Park May 8. Hans Christensen allowed just one run over six innings for the Bengals, with Drew Stufflick working a scoreless seventh. Caleb Tays did not allow an earned run over six innings for SLP.
Legacy Christian shut out Spectrum 10-0 May 9 to improve to 9-1 in Minnesota Classic action. Alex Christian had three extra-base hits and drove in four, while Grant Lindholm struck out 11 in a two-hitter.
Fridley picked up a 12-2 win over St. Paul Johnson May 5.
Softball
Andover swept a pair of non-conference games May 6, defeating Edina 8-6 and Duluth East 2-1. Natalie Leuty and Addison Winter both had two hits in the win over Edina, with Addison Vokaty doubling and driving in two. Halle Dunleavy homered in the win over Duluth East.
In a game with four lead changes, Blaine broke away late for a 12-6 win over Anoka May 5. Kaitlyn Way slugged four hits, scored four runs and drove in another four for the Bengals. Kendra Schmitz and Emily Vogel both had three hits, with two apiece from Maddy Bryant, Emma Edwards and Sarah Kline.
Spring Lake Park took two of three in non-conference action May 6, picking up wins of 7-4 versus Cloquet and 5-4 versus Hibbing.
Fridley-Heights picked up an 11-1 win over Robbinsdale Cooper May 9.
Boys golf
Totino-Grace and Spring Lake Park posted a one-two finish at the TPC Classic May 8, with both at least 20 strokes clear of the rest of the field. Jake Birdwell led SLP with a 67. The two teams were also at the top of the leaderboard at NWSC meet No. 4 at The Refuge May 3. Totino-Grace tied with Maple Grove for first place with an overall score of 304, with SLP just a stroke back. Anoka earned fourth, Andover earned ninth and Coon Rapids earned 12th.
Boys tennis
Coon Rapids improved to 14-3 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Totino-Grace May 9. The Cardinals swept all four singles matches in straight sets, with wins from Sam Murillo, Ryder Held, Dylan Anderson and Cal Jensvold. Winning in doubles for CR were the teams of Cooper Held/Joe Savelli, Blake Degrote/Will Wagner and Payton Leet/Levi Syverson.
Anoka earned a 6-1 win over Spring Lake Park May 9. The Tornadoes swept singles play, receiving wins from Ethan Lam, Rick Finnestad, Solomin Theisen and Ezra Keifer. The doubles duos of Thomas Coombe/Austin Klein and Ayden Boehlke/Erik Jenson added straight-set wins. Spring Lake Parkswept St. Paul Johnson 7-0 May 8. Singles winners for the Panthers were Savan Sant, Tanner Hunt, Braden Ripken and Preston Nguyen. Winning in doubles were Yasine Soussi/Maxwell Stewart, Lucas Clauson/ Matias Clauson and Ethan Gandhi/Benjamin Youngbauer.
