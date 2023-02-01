Andover girls hockey completed its fifth perfect Northwest Suburban Conference season in a row with a 9-0 shutout over Osseo/Park Center Jan. 31. Ella Boerger netted a hat trick, with a goal each by Cailin Mumm, Amelia McQuay, Hannah Christenson, Madison Brown, Isa Goettl and Pyper Andrews. Goalie Courtney Stagman had an 18-save shutout. Boerger scored her 200th career point in the game, becoming only the third player in Andover history to reach the milestone. The Huskies are 20-3 with two regular season games remaining.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids rallied for a 4-2 win over Blaine Jan. 31. Sydney Burnevik scored two goals, and Evie Semling and Brooklyn Johnson each scored one. Macy Janssen netted both of the Bengals’ goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.