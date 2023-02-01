Six Spring Lake Park seniors signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level Feb. 1. Included are: Grace Brandt (University of Mary: track and field); Kennadi Stone (Valley City State: softball); Aaron Chanthanavong (MSU Moorhead: football); Jackson Smith (MSU Moorhead: football); Jack Torborg (MSU Moorhead: football); and Erik Vedoy (Southwest Minnesota State: football).
Anoka put together a dominant performance at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket All-Around Invitational Jan. 28, finishing with four gymnasts in the top 11, and six in the top 21 out of 48.
Photo by Anoka Gymnastics
Coon Rapids baseball’s Jayden Kopp is featured in the Breakdown baseball preseason yearbook.
Photo submitted
Andover girls hockey completed its fifth perfect Northwest Suburban Conference season in a row with a 9-0 shutout over Osseo/Park Center Jan. 31. Ella Boerger netted a hat trick, with a goal each by Cailin Mumm, Amelia McQuay, Hannah Christenson, Madison Brown, Isa Goettl and Pyper Andrews. Goalie Courtney Stagman had an 18-save shutout. Boerger scored her 200th career point in the game, becoming only the third player in Andover history to reach the milestone. The Huskies are 20-3 with two regular season games remaining.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids rallied for a 4-2 win over Blaine Jan. 31. Sydney Burnevik scored two goals, and Evie Semling and Brooklyn Johnson each scored one. Macy Janssen netted both of the Bengals’ goals.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park closed out the conference season with a 1-0 shutout over Elk River/Zimmerman Jan. 31. Lauren O’Hara netted the lone goal in the first period, and Kaitlin Groess had a 20-save shutout.
Section girls hockey begins Feb. 7.
Boys basketball
Ben Kopetzki scored 29, Chase Pemberton scored 25 and Sam Musungu scored 21 as Andover topped Rogers 97-82 Jan. 30.
Blaine boys basketball rallied from five down at the half to defeat Champlin Park 73-64 Jan. 26. Scoring in double figures for the Bengals were Alvin Payne (18), Ethan Pettis (16), Zack Schusted (15) and Jordan Lyon (13).
Spring Lake Park defeated Coon Rapids 78-67 Jan. 30. Andrew King led SLP with 22 points, joined in double figures by Brock Remme (13), Mikey Say (13) and Beau Johnson (10). Leading the Cardinals were Jaxon Young (18), Taigan Plowman-Tate (17) and Jackson Hettwer (12). Coon Rapids won its previous outing 83-72 over Cambridge-Isanti Jan. 28 on the strength of 24 points by Young, 22 from Jerry Freeman and 12 from Japree Palmer.
Anoka recorded back-to-back wins, defeating Mound-Westonka 71-68 Jan. 28, then Robbinsdale Armstrong 73-63 Jan. 30.
PACT rallied for a 50-44 win at Eagle Ridge Academy Jan. 31, led offensively by Victor Nyabuto with 12 points and Evan Karlen with 11.
Legacy Christian improved to 13-4 after pulling away from West Lutheran 82-54 Jan. 31. Micah Strand led the way with a 23-point night.
Columbia Heights outlasted Minneapolis South 94-89 in overtime Jan. 30.
Girls basketball
Spring Lake Park defeated Coon Rapids 91-28 Jan. 30. Leading SLP offensively in double figures were Breanna Goerish (19), Bella Sutch (18), Mikayla Thomas (17) and Brianna Nusbaum (15).
Anoka outdueled Robbinsdale Armstrong 75-70 in overtime Jan. 30. Madlin Freking posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Evyn Eppinga scored 16, Sammantha Mucangi scored 12 and Lauren Youngquist scored 11.
Blaine topped Park Center 65-59 Jan. 31 to improve to 10-7 on the season. Molly Garber powered the Bengals with a 28-point performance, with 16 added by Sadie Dominick and 11 by Mara Holle.
Wrestling
St. Francis took the title out of 18 teams at the South St. Paul Veldman Invite Jan. 28. Champions for the Saints were Tegan Sherk (120), Gunner Hostetter (126), Kyle Halstensen (132), Tyson Charmoli (138), Brady Peltier (170) and Bo Flagstad (182).
Totino-Grace earned sixth out of 18 teams at the Orono Invitational Jan. 28, led by Cy Kruse’s individual title at 220. Blaine’s Zackary Johnson earned sixth at 120 and Jake Heggestad earned sixth at 160. Earning eighth for the Bengals were Damien Thompson (145), Ethan Carr (152) and Lucas Godfrey (195).
Fridley earned fourth out of eight teams at the North Branch Invite Jan. 27. Runner-up finishers for the Tigers were Gabe Arika (126), Henry Otchere (182), Gavin Gerhard (220) and Andrea Sanders (285).
Dance
Blaine finished as the runner-up in jazz and third in kick out of 11 teams at its home Blaine Invitational Jan. 28. Andover earned fourth in jazz and sixth in kick.
Spring Lake Park earned fourth in both kick and jazz at its home Spring Lake Park Invitational Jan. 28.
Totino-Grace earned fourth in jazz and kick at the Delano Invitational Jan. 28.
Section dance meets are Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.
Gymnastics
Anoka had six finishers in the top 21 while St. Francis added four in the top 14 at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket All-Around Invite Jan. 28. Sydney West led Anoka with a runner-up individual score of 36.1, followed by Sarah Gatlin in sixth, Cecily Fager in eighth, Alyssa Brendel in 11th, Mackenzie Rossum in 17th and Kylee Loren in 21st. Lauryn Perry led the Saints in seventh place, followed by Kayla Reid in 10th, Ellie Dawson in 12th and Lia Mehregan in 14th.
Blaine/Andover finished ninth and Coon Rapids finished 12th at the Rogers Invite Jan. 28.
Boys hockey
Blaine posted back-to-back victories, shutting out Anoka 1-0 Jan. 26 before topping Spring Lake Park 3-2 in overtime Jan. 28. Caden Parent netted what proved to be the game-winner on the power play in the second period versus Anoka, while Zane Spaniol stopped all 28 shots he faced for the shutout in net. Collin Rosenau had 33 saves for Anoka. The Bengals then emerged on top after an Alex Jorgenson overtime-winner against SLP. Caleb Schwark and Parent also scored for Blaine, while Jacob Rombach and John Ross scored for the Panthers. Spaniol had 35 more saves for the win in net. Danny Palmquist scored twice to help power Anoka to a 4-3 win over Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 28. Alan Vokaty and Kadden Soukoup scored as well, with a pair of assists by Hayden Ceaser. Lauren Lafferty made 29 saves in net.
Andover improved to 14-5-1 on the year following a 9-1 win over Coon Rapids Jan. 28. Cooper Conway had five goals, Gavyn Thoreson had a hat trick and Macklin Yelle added a goal for the Huskies, with six assists by Cayden Casey. Goalie Cal Conway had the win with 12 saves. Nicolas Espinosa scored for the Cardinals.
Boys swim/diving
Crossover Northwest Suburban Conference meets were scheduled to be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
Baseball
Coon Rapids junior Jayden Kopp is featured in the Breakdown Sports Media annual yearbook of Minnesota high school baseball. A year ago, Kopp was the starting varsity catcher, was named All-Conference, and was selected as an All Star for the Coon Rapids summer Legion team.
College hockey
Andover graduate Tyra Turner had a four-point weekend for Saint Anselm women’s hockey versus Franklin Pierce Jan. 27-28. Turner has 13 goals and 16 assists on the season.
