Andover and Centennial/Spring Lake Park both made the field of eight in the Class AA state girls hockey tournament, which was scheduled for Feb. 23-25.
Andover cruised past Grand Rapids/Greenway 11-1 in the Section 7AA championship Feb. 16. Madison Brown tallied a hat trick and Ella Boerger picked up two goals and four assists.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park won the Section 5AA title 2-1 over Maple Grove Feb. 17. Both teams scored in the second period, with Ella Olson scoring for C/SLP. The game remained tied deep into the third, when Jaycee Chatleain provided the go-ahead and ultimate game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining.
Boys hockey
Andover and Coon Rapids both earned spots in the Section 7AA semifinals after opening the playoffs with quarterfinal wins Feb. 21. Andover put away Duluth Marshall 11-2 to earn a matchup against Grand Rapids, while Coon Rapids dispatched Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-3 to set up a showdown with top-seeded Duluth East. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 25, with the championship game March 2.
Blaine fell 5-0 in the 7AA quarterfinals against top-seeded Duluth East Feb. 21. The Bengals opened the playoffs with a 5-1 win over Anoka in the first round of the 7AA playoffs Feb. 18. Blaine picked up a goal apiece from Gavin George, Sam Shaughnessy, Zac Triplett, Caleb Schwark and Grant Nadolney, while goalie Zane Spaniol made 19 saves. Hayden Ceaser scored for Anoka.
Eighth-seeded Spring Lake Park opened the Section 5AA playoffs with a 5-1 win over Irondale in the first round Feb. 21. Connor Larsen scored twice, with a goal apiece by Ian St. Martin, Teddy Wackman and Caden Lichter. Ian Roell provided three assists, and goalie Brock Lueck recorded 25 saves. The Panthers are scheduled to play top-seeded Rogers in the quarterfinals Feb. 25. No. 5 Totino-Grace plays No. 4 Centennial in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 28 and the championship is March 2.
Alpine skiing
The Blaine boys Alpine ski team stood out with a fourth-place finish at the state meet held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14.
Lukas VanWechel led the way with a 13th-place individual finish in a total time of 1:18.43. The Bengals had five more finishers in the top 60, including Caeden Clark in 43rd, Jared Killian in 44th, Roger McQuay in 49th, Quinn Snyder in 58th and Kevin Sarazin in 59th.
In the girls race, Anoka’s Stella Gronski earned 35th and Claire Gronski earned 71st.
St. Francis’ Evan Haupert earned 61st in the boys race.
Dance
Totino-Grace finished as the state runner-up in kick, and in fourth place in jazz in the Class AA State Dance Championships held at Target Center in Minneapolis Feb. 17-18. Blaine earned 10th in jazz and 12th in kick in Class AAA, while Spring Lake Park earned 11th in kick and 12th in jazz in Class AAA.
Boys basketball
Andover nearly knocked off undefeated and top-ranked Park Center Feb. 21, with the Pirates narrowly prevailing 97-91 in a showdown between the top two teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Sam Musungu scored 28 points, and Ben Kopetzki had 24. The Huskies won their previous outing 99-65 against Coon Rapids Feb. 17, led by Kopetzki with 35 points. Scoring 14 apiece for the Cardinals were Jerry Freeman, Jackson Hettwer and Taigan Plowman-Tate.
Blaine came away with back-to-back wins, defeating Centennial 76-54 Feb. 17, then Champlin Park 90-83 Feb. 21. Ethan Pettis scored 24 points and Zack Schusted had 23 against Centennial. Pettis had 24 more, and Ryan Bohlman scored 20 versus Champlin Park.
A balanced attack netted Anoka an 81-74 win over Centennial Feb. 15. Scoring in double figures were Donald Prah (17), Chris Cooper (16), Reagan Reeder (15), Trey Borchers (15) and Peyton Podany (13).
Matthew Bothun scored 25, and Landon Povlitski netted 21 to power St. Francis past Monticello 81-62 Feb. 17.
Legacy Christian moved to 19-5 on the year after defeating Heritage Christian 81-55 Feb. 17. Dominic Zoa scored 21 points, and Aiden Johnson had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Blaine improved to 14-11 on the year after topping Centennial 49-31 Feb. 17, then Champlin Park 75-49 Feb. 21. Molly Garber scored 15 against Centennial, and another 33 versus Champlin Park.
Spring Lake Park powered past Osseo 72-48 Feb. 17. Scoring in double figures for the Panthers were Bella Sutch (14), Mikayla Thomas (13) and Olivia Kesti (11).
Totino-Grace edged Osseo 57-55 Feb. 21, led by Chloe Nuss with 25 points.
Andover pulled away in the second half for a 56-38 win over Park Center Feb. 21. Anna Vaaler led the Huskies with 15 points.
Olivia Boehrs scored 14 points as PACT defeated Hope Academy 51-40 Feb. 21.
Boys swimming and diving
Section meets are scheduled to be held Feb. 23-25. The state meet is March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.