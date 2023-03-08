Andover boys hockey earned a chance to defend its state title from a year ago as it won a fourth consecutive Section 7AA championship in resounding fashion March 2, defeating Duluth East 7-2 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

The Greyhounds hung with Andover through a scoreless first period, but couldn’t contain the Huskies’ top line any longer. Gavyn Thoreson started the scoring in the second minute of the second period, then Cooper Conway erupted with four goals before the next intermission to give Andover a 5-1 lead. Cayden Casey and KJ Sauer added goals in the third to seal the win. Beau Altman finished the night with 27 saves.

