Cross-country
The Andover girls and boys cross-country teams both ran away with dual wins over Centennial Sept. 11. On the girls side, the Huskies were a point away from a perfect score, led by top-four finishes by Alyssa Gerth (18:42), Claire Beckman (19:20), Brekkyn Lammert (19:42) and Olivia Krafty (20:28) and a sixth-place finish by Jordyn Hirte (20:41). In the boys race, the Huskies’ Calvin Fiala (16:24), Cameron Heppner (16:29) and Logan Meinert (16:32) swept the top three spots.
The Blaine boys secured four of the top six places in a dual against Maple Grove Sept. 11, paced by River Santiago (17:24), Josh Fike (17:41), Gavin Kane (17:51) and Ben Lewis (17:56). Shalom Sulungaine led the Bengal girls with a runner-up finish in 21:06, with Jordyn Lang earning sixth in 21:20.
Andre Kemboi won the boys race in 18:11 and Payton Martinek earned third in 18:23 to lead Coon Rapids in a dual versus Champlin Park Sept. 11. Ilsa Hoaglund was the girls runner-up in 21:59 for the Cardinals.
Girls soccer
Blaine and Totino-Grace approached the midpoint of the season still undefeated heading into a Sept. 18 showdown. Blaine improved to 4-0-1 with a 4-1 victory over Coon Rapids Sept. 15, with a goal apiece by Jordan Pascarella, Jada Canady, Kendall Stadden and Alejandra Madla Sanchez. Totino-Grace rolled past Park Center 14-0 Sept. 15.
Andover earned a 4-0 shutout over Armstrong Sept. 15, powered by Maria Stocke and Olivia Knoepfle with two goals apiece.
Anoka moved to 1-1-3 on the year with a 2-2 tie against Elk River Sept. 15, receiving goals from Loren Youngquist and Ella Christoff.
St. Francis sits tied atop the Mississippi 8 with a 4-1-1 record following a scoreless tie against Chisago Lakes Sept. 15.
Boys soccer
Blaine made a first-half goal by Tega Kowhegba stand up as it shut out Coon Rapids 1-0 Sept. 15, maintaining its undefeated record and a share of first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Anoka powered past Elk River 3-0 Sept. 15 to improve to 3-2 on the year.
Andover shut out Armstrong 4-0 Sept. 15 to even its record at 2-2-1.
St. Francis shut out Chisago Lakes 2-0 Sept. 15 to improve to 5-0-1 on the season and remain atop the Mississippi 8.
Legacy Christian Academy remained undefeated on the season and in first place in the Minnesota Classic with a 1-1 tie against Eagle Ridge Academy Sept. 15, moving to 4-0-1 on the season.
PACT shut out West Lutheran 7-0 Sept. 15 to improve to 2-1 in the Minnesota Classic.
Girls tennis
Blaine narrowly clipped Coon Rapids 4-3 in a close conference clash Sept. 14. Earning wins for Blaine in singles were Brooke Freeland (2-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Jillian Saulsbury (6-7, 6-2, 6-1), with doubles wins by Evelyn Scheibe and Emma Miller (6-2, 6-0) and Clare Merck and Kierstin Sticha (6-3, 7-6). Picking up wins for Coon Rapids were Kaytlyn Syverson (6-1, 6-4), Ella Giorgi (6-1, 6-4) and Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nikolaus (4-6, 7-6, 10-5). Blaine also earned a 7-0 win over Spring Lake Park Sept. 10.
