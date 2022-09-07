The first full weekend of football yielded immediate thrills and a handful of wins for area teams.

Blaine overcame a quick start and furious finish by White Bear Lake to fend off the Bears 24-19 in its season opener at home Sept. 1. The Bears stormed to a 13-0 lead in the opening quarter before the Bengals answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Frank Daniels to Matthew Plankers, and an 11-yard touchdown run by Michael Douglas to go ahead 14-13 at halftime. Kendall Stadden delivered a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-13 in the third quarter, then Daniels ran in a 17-yard score in the opening minute of the fourth. White Bear Lake closed the gap to 24-19 with 2:28 to play, but Blaine recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to seal the win. Jack Johnson posted 11 tackles, Easton Olson made 10 stops, and Henry Morris recorded nine tackles and an interception.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.