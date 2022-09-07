The first full weekend of football yielded immediate thrills and a handful of wins for area teams.
Blaine overcame a quick start and furious finish by White Bear Lake to fend off the Bears 24-19 in its season opener at home Sept. 1. The Bears stormed to a 13-0 lead in the opening quarter before the Bengals answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Frank Daniels to Matthew Plankers, and an 11-yard touchdown run by Michael Douglas to go ahead 14-13 at halftime. Kendall Stadden delivered a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-13 in the third quarter, then Daniels ran in a 17-yard score in the opening minute of the fourth. White Bear Lake closed the gap to 24-19 with 2:28 to play, but Blaine recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to seal the win. Jack Johnson posted 11 tackles, Easton Olson made 10 stops, and Henry Morris recorded nine tackles and an interception.
Andover cruised to a 52-14 road win over Brainerd to kick off its year Sept. 2. Landyn Nelson threw for 428 yards and five touchdowns to guide the Huskies’ aerial attack. Sam Musungu caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Teddy Heller had seven receptions for 101 yards and a score.
A trio of second-quarter touchdowns broke open Spring Lake Park’s opener, as the Panthers toppled visiting Cretin-Derham Hall 42-17 Sept. 1. Brayden Talso ran for three touchdowns, and Grant Ricker racked up 98 yards and a score.
Coon Rapids nearly pulled off another late comeback after winning its opener a week ago, striking for a touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing minutes of regulation to send its game to overtime. But host St. Francis prevailed there, winning 28-27 in overtime Sept. 1. Jackson Hettwer threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns for Coon Rapids, with Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman bringing in five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Dominick Oelmann catching two touchdown passes. Logan Ness had 12 tackles and Erik Anda had 11.
Fridley outlasted St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 15-14 in overtime for a road win Sept. 2. After SMB scored on the opening overtime possession, Myson Newton threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Watson to tie the score, before Luis Zentella hit the winning extra point.
Totino-Grace won its opener 27-20 at Mounds View Sept. 1.
Shakopee defeated Anoka 49-20 Sept. 1. Evan Freking and Elijah Paulson connected on a pair of touchdown passes.
Minneapolis South defeated host Columbia Heights 12-7 Sept. 2.
Nelson, Santiago win ABC Early Bird
Anoka girls cross-country’s Kaelyn Nelson ran away with the individual title at the ABC Early Bird Invite Sept. 1, winning by nearly a minute in 20:02.8. Andover’s Julia Babineau was the runner-up in 20:55.0, followed in the top 10 by Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine, Andover’s Isabel Grant, Olivia Krafty and Jordyn Hirte, Anoka’s Jasmine Spike, Andover’s Sara O’Dell, and Coon Rapids’ Ruby Demmer and Ella LaGree. Andover won the team race.
It was a near perfect score of 22 for the Blaine boys, led by River Santiago’s individual win in 16:29.0. Following in the top 10 were Andover’s Aidan Gomes, Blaine’s Ben Lewis, Coon Rapids’ Payton Martinek, Blaine’s Nathan Taylor, Kentin Labeau, Connor Biaka, Tyler Jacobson and Tyler Bargman, and Andover’s Jack Jendro.
Bengals sweep
The first Northwest Suburban Conference volleyball match of the season went to Blaine in convincing fashion Sept. 1, as the Bengals swept Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Andover opened 2-0 with a pair of non-conference sweeps over Cambridge-Isanti and Irondale.
Huskies remain undefeated
Andover boys soccer remained undefeated Sept. 6, holding off visiting Blaine 2-1 to improve to 4-0 on the year, outscoring opponents now 12-1 overall. Baraka Tarleton netted both of the Huskies’ goals.
Spring Lake Park also remained undefeated as it played Osseo to a 2-2 tie Sept. 6, getting goals from Jacob Nokken and Brody Stewart.
Finnegan, Jarombek power SLP
Spring Lake Park girls soccer improved to 2-1-1 on the year with a 2-0 shutout over Osseo Sept. 6. Brianna Finnegan and Piper Jarombek scored for the Panthers.
PACT got out to a 3-0 start to the season, its latest win a 5-0 shutout over Chesterton Academy Sept. 6.
Bengal tennis rolls
Blaine girls tennis picked up a 7-0 win over Anoka Aug. 31.The Bengals picked up straight-set wins in singles from Molly Garber, Katelyn Wozniak, Katherine Vetsch and Maria Guse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.