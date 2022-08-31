The Links at Northfork Golf Course in Ramsey held its annual Club Championship Aug. 27-28, with Hugo’s Joel Johnson winning the event for the second time. Johnson was tied for the lead after the first day at a plus-1 73.

He shot a 3-under 69 on the final day for a final score of 2-under. Earlier in the season, Johnson qualified for the USGA Senior Open, which was held in June in Bethlehem, Pa.

