The Links at Northfork Golf Course in Ramsey held its annual Club Championship Aug. 27-28, with Hugo’s Joel Johnson winning the event for the second time. Johnson was tied for the lead after the first day at a plus-1 73.
He shot a 3-under 69 on the final day for a final score of 2-under. Earlier in the season, Johnson qualified for the USGA Senior Open, which was held in June in Bethlehem, Pa.
High school sports open
High school sports got underway over the past week, with several area teams off to fast starts.
Coon Rapids football stormed back from a 20-point second half deficit to upend Brainerd 21-20 as the first area team to open its season Aug. 26. The remainder of area teams take the field for the first time Sept. 1-2.
Kaiden Blanchard netted a pair of goals to power Anoka boys soccer to a season-opening 4-0 win over Rogers Aug. 29.
Coon Rapids swimming and diving’s Delilah Smith-Ginnette took down a 24-year-old middle-school record in diving, winning the event in the varsity team’s dual versus Blaine Aug. 30 with a score of 180.3.
Andover girls soccer took two of three matches to open the season, including wins of 4-0 over Duluth East and 3-1 over Totino-Grace. Brenna Hudson netted four goals to kick off the year.
In Minnesota Classic action, PACT girls soccer opened its season with a 2-1 win over New Life Academy Aug. 29, while Legacy Christian Academy earned a pair of wins and a tie in its first three outings.
Alissa Aanenson earned eighth overall to lead St. Francis girls cross-country at the Big Lake Invitational Aug. 30.
Blaine girls soccer shut out Mounds View 3-0 and East Ridge 2-0 as the Bengals begin the year No. 5 in the Class AAA rankings. Five different players each netted a goal, with keeper Madison Way saving all 14 shots.
Blaine girls tennis notched another win, topping Totino-Grace 6-1 Aug. 30 behind a doubles sweep from the teams of Mara Holle/Allison Halseth, Kaitlyn Way/Morgan Keller and Andrea Shogren/Audrey Brown.
Spring Lake Park boys soccer won its first two outings, defeating Roseville 3-2 and Elk River 7-0. Maid Medic recorded four goals and three assists.
Blaine girls swimming and diving topped pool rival Coon Rapids 99-74 Aug. 30, winning 11 of 12 events.
