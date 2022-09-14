Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman amassed over 400 all-purpose yards to highlight a 28-14 home win for Coon Rapids football over Buffalo Sept. 9. Cummings-Coleman caught 11 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score, and also had 23 punt return yards. Jackson Hettwer had 337 passing yards and Jerid Fearing added a rushing touchdown. The Cardinal defense also posted four interceptions, with turnovers created by Erik Anda, Mark Manders, Sean Sullivan and Hunter Thompson.

Spring Lake Park dominated for the second week in a row to open its season, rolling past visiting Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56-14 Sept. 8. The Panther offense rushed for 332 yards, led by Lamari Brown with 91 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Talso ran for three touchdowns, Kayshawn Green rushed for two scores, and Freddie Anthony and Jackson Smith each added a score.

