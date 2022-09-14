Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman amassed over 400 all-purpose yards to highlight a 28-14 home win for Coon Rapids football over Buffalo Sept. 9. Cummings-Coleman caught 11 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score, and also had 23 punt return yards. Jackson Hettwer had 337 passing yards and Jerid Fearing added a rushing touchdown. The Cardinal defense also posted four interceptions, with turnovers created by Erik Anda, Mark Manders, Sean Sullivan and Hunter Thompson.
Spring Lake Park dominated for the second week in a row to open its season, rolling past visiting Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56-14 Sept. 8. The Panther offense rushed for 332 yards, led by Lamari Brown with 91 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Talso ran for three touchdowns, Kayshawn Green rushed for two scores, and Freddie Anthony and Jackson Smith each added a score.
St. Francis sailed past Cambridge-Isanti 41-12 in a rivalry “Battle for the Paddle” clash Sept. 9.
Forest Lake topped Anoka 35-29 Sept. 8. Evan Freking threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, with Eli Paulson catching 11 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Zach Welch made a team-high 14 tackles.
Minnetonka edged Blaine 21-14 Sept. 9. Frank Daniels threw for 159 yards, with Tyler Terry catching four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Michael Douglas ran for 85 yards and a score.
Elk River defeated Andover 67-35 Sept. 9. D’mario Davenport rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Kaleb Weikel had 15 tackles and a forced fumble, and Nolan Israelson had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Minneapolis North defeated Fridley 34-14 Sept. 9. MJ Newton threw for touchdowns to Tykeilan Moore and Jack Reynolds.
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt defeated Columbia Heights 42-6 Sept. 9. Matt Rockwell ran for a touchdown.
Gomes, Huskies win Steve Hoag Invitational
Andover boys cross-country’s Aidan Gomes sped to the individual title in 16:13 at the Anoka Steve Hoag Invitational Sept. 9. Jack Jendro added a fourth-place finish for the Huskies, who won the team competition. Totino-Grace had a trio of individuals in the top 10, with Matthew Lindgren the runner-up, Casey Poppler finishing fifth and Isaac Meyer earning eighth. Anoka’s Danny Ness earned sixth place and Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp earned 13th. Anoka earned second and Totino-Grace earned third in the team race, with the leading trio separated by just 12 points. Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson earned third overall in the girls race in 18:47.1, joined in the top 10 by Andover’s Isabel Grant in seventh.
At the Cambridge-Isanti Norm Ayen Bluejacket Invitational Sept. 9, the Coon Rapids girls were led by Stella Bone in fourth, Ella LaGree in fifth and Ruby Demmer in sixth. For the Coon Rapids boys, Payton Martinek earned fourth, Aaron Casey earned sixth and Kjell Norquist earned 10th.
Blaine, Andover climb rankings
Blaine girls soccer continued its undefeated start, topping Maple Grove 2-1 Sept. 8 to climb to No. 4 in the Class AAA rankings. Carly Anderson and Kendall Stadden scored for the Bengals.
Andover moved up to No. 6 in Class AAA after shutting out Shakopee 1-0 Sept. 10 on a goal by Cedar Jorgenson. Keeper Haley Mau recorded 18 saves.
St. Francis remained undefeated in Mississippi 8 action and improved to 6-2 overall after shutting out Becker 2-0 Sept. 12 on goals by Paiytn Pendergrass and Brooke McDaniel.
Legacy, Andover stay undefeated
Legacy Christian boys soccer continued its scorching-hot start, rolling past North Lakes 9-2 Sept. 9, then St. Agnes 4-0 Sept. 10 to improve to 7-0. The Lions have outscored foes 38-5 so far.
Andover knocked off Champlin Park 2-1 in a clash of Northwest Suburban Conference leaders Sept. 13, improving to 7-0 on the season.
Blaine volleyball perfect in NWSC
Blaine volleyball recorded a hard-fought 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 sweep over Totino-Grace Sept. 13, moving to 3-0 in Northwest Suburban Conference action.
Anoka took its conference opener Sept. 12, sweeping Coon Rapids.
Bengal tennis rolls
Blaine girls tennis swept three matches in a quad at Andover Sept. 10, including a 6-1 win over the host Huskies. The Bengals won all four singles matches, receiving wins from Molly Garber, Katelyn Wozniak, Maria Guse and Katherine Vetsch. Winning in doubles play for the Bengals were the teams of Andrea Shogren/Audrey Brown and Kaitlyn Way/Morgan Keller. Andover picked up the win at No. 1 doubles, as Jordyn Abyad and Ella Boerger won in three sets.
Anoka earned a 4-3 win over Coon Rapids Sept. 8.
Relays lead CR swimmers
Season-best times by the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay paced Coon Rapids girls swimming and diving at the Bloomington Kennedy Eagle Invite Sept. 10. The 200 medley relay team posted a team-best fourth-place finish.
