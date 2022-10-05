As it has throughout the fall, defense won the day for Blaine girls soccer Oct. 4, and secured a season title. The Bengals emerged with a 2-1 win over Champlin Park to clinch the Northwest Suburban Conference championship, finishing with a record of 10-0-1. Hannah Claussen and Kendall Stadden found the net for the Bengals in the clinching contest. The Bengals allowed only six goals throughout the season’s conference action.
Andover was 8-1-1 in conference play with one game remaining scheduled for Oct. 6, currently in second place.
St. Francis finished as the runner-up in the Mississippi 8 after shutting out North Branch 7-0 Sept. 29. Brooke McDaniel tallied three goals, and keeper Emma Knack had the shutout.
Legacy Christian improved to 12-3 on the year with a 3-0 shutout over Cristo Rey Jesuit Oct. 3. Sarah Carlson, Bella Lindquist and Sydney Posey scored for the Lions.
Anoka earned a 3-2 win over Osseo Oct. 4.
Section tournaments begin next week.
Andover dominates homecoming, Bengals cruise
Andover football reigned supreme on homecoming night Sept. 30, scoring three touchdowns in the opening quarter and never looking back en route to a 59-7 win over Buffalo. Sam Musungu tied a state record with five touchdown receptions on the night, all coming from Landyn Nelson. Musungu finished with nine catches for 116 yards. Nelson also ran for a score, Chase Pemberton connected with Ayden Shaw on a touchdown pass, and Hudson Maynard hit Cameron Begalle on a 53-yard touchdown. Harrison Baumhauer recorded two sacks, with a sack and a half apiece from Blake Halleckson and Jeremiah Constant.
Also in area football Sept. 30:
Blaine jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 34-7 win at Totino-Grace. Frank Daniels threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, a pair to Tyler Terry and one to Michael Douglas. Douglas also rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Henry Morris led the Bengal defense with 14 tackles, and Gavan Ecker added six tackles and a sack.
St. Francis overpowered Chisago Lakes 44-14 as it improved to 5-0 on the season. Aydan Carlson ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Columbia Heights rolled past Minneapolis Edison 34-6. Matt Rockwell passed for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also running for a score. Izsaiah Wilson and Emmaureon Rulford were on the receiving end of touchdown passes, and Saveon Harvey also rushed for a score.
Mounds View defeated Anoka 17-7. Peyton Podany threw for 179 yards and a touchdown to Trey Borchers. Carsen Ban caught five passes for 70 yards.
Mahtomedi defeated Spring Lake Park 35-21. Lamari Brown ran for 74 yards, Jackson Smith ran for two touchdowns and Kayshawn Green ran for a score.
Mound Westonka defeated Fridley 28-14. MJ Newton ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, and also connected with Jack Reynolds on a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Coon Rapids was off.
Saints win Mississippi 8
St. Francis boys soccer clinched the top spot in the Mississippi 8 with a 5-1 victory over North Branch Sept. 29. The Saints finished 6-1 in the conference.
Andover was in third place in the Northwest Suburban with one match to play Oct. 6, holding a conference record of 8-2-2.
Anoka played Osseo to a scoreless draw in its home finale Oct. 4, while Coon Rapids tied Elk River 2-2.
Columbia Heights shut out Holy Angels 3-0 Sept. 29 to improve to 10-1 on the year.
Nelson 2nd, Santiago 3rd at Osseo
Anoka girls cross-country’s Kaelyn Nelson was the runner-up at the Osseo Invitational Sept. 29, finishing in 19:12.35. Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine earned ninth place, Coon Rapids’ Ruby Demmer earned 13th, Anoka’s Jasmine Spike earned 21st, Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone earned 24th and Spring Lake Park’s Ella Lapara earned 36th. Coon Rapids earned eighth as a team out of 17 entrants. Six area runners finished in the top 25 in the boys field, led by Blaine’s River Santiago in third overall in 16:24.13. Coon Rapids’ Payton Martinek earned ninth, Blaine’s Tyler Bargman earned 13th, Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp earned 19th, Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey earned 22nd and Anoka’s Danny Ness earned 23rd. Blaine earned third and Anoka earned eighth out of 20 teams.
Section tennis begins
Coon Rapids girls tennis topped Anoka 4-3 in the first round of the Section 5AA Team Tournament Oct. 3. Play was scheduled to continue Oct. 6.
Blaine defeated St. Francis 5-2 in the opening round of the Section 7AA Team Tournament. Winning for the Bengals were Molly Garber, Maria Guse and Katherine Vetsch in singles, and the doubles teams of Allison Halseth/Mara Holle and Morgan Keller/Kaitlyn Way. Winning for the Saints were Macy Hass in singles, and Makenna Sanders/Kiersten Terris in doubles.
Anoka rallies, Blaine and SLP sweep
Anoka volleyball rallied from a set down to defeat Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct. 4.
Blaine earned a sweep over St. Francis in a non-conference match Oct. 4, and Spring Lake Park swept Park Center Sept. 29.
True team upcoming
Area girls swimming and diving teams compete in true team competition next week.
