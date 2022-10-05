As it has throughout the fall, defense won the day for Blaine girls soccer Oct. 4, and secured a season title. The Bengals emerged with a 2-1 win over Champlin Park to clinch the Northwest Suburban Conference championship, finishing with a record of 10-0-1. Hannah Claussen and Kendall Stadden found the net for the Bengals in the clinching contest. The Bengals allowed only six goals throughout the season’s conference action.

Andover was 8-1-1 in conference play with one game remaining scheduled for Oct. 6, currently in second place.

