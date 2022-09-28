A balanced attack and points in every quarter netted Blaine football a rain-soaked 24-6 homecoming win over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 23. Michael Douglas rushed for 121 yards, Frank Daniels ran in two touchdowns and Tyler Terry rushed for a score for the Bengals, who picked up 183 yards on the ground and another 120 through the air. Kendall Stadden was 3-for-3 on extra points and added a field goal.

Also in area football Sept. 23-24:

