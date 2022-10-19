Blaine boys cross-country delivered a runner-up performance at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Elk River Oct. 12, finishing just six points back of champion Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Bengals’ top five runners all finished in the top 31, led by River Santiago in third overall in 16:31.2 and followed by Ben Lewis, Tyler Bargman, Nathan Taylor and Connor Biaka. The Andover boys finished fifth as a team, led by its leading trio of Aidan Gomes in sixth, Jack Jendro in 16th and John Downs in 20th. Also in the top 25 were Coon Rapids’ Payton Martinek (10th), Totino-Grace’s Casey Poppler (11th), Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp (12th), Totino-Grace’s Matthew Lindgren (17th), Totino-Grace’s Isaac Meyer (21st) and Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey (22nd).

Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson was the NWSC girls runner-up in 19:08.6, while the Andover girls were fourth in the team race, led by the leading trio of Olivia Krafty in fifth, Isabel Grant in 12th and Julia Babineau in 14th. Also in the top 25 were Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine (ninth), Coon Rapids’ Ruby Demmer (16th), Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone (19th) and Totino-Grace’s Selah Binsfeld (25th).

