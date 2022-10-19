Blaine boys cross-country delivered a runner-up performance at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Elk River Oct. 12, finishing just six points back of champion Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Bengals’ top five runners all finished in the top 31, led by River Santiago in third overall in 16:31.2 and followed by Ben Lewis, Tyler Bargman, Nathan Taylor and Connor Biaka. The Andover boys finished fifth as a team, led by its leading trio of Aidan Gomes in sixth, Jack Jendro in 16th and John Downs in 20th. Also in the top 25 were Coon Rapids’ Payton Martinek (10th), Totino-Grace’s Casey Poppler (11th), Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp (12th), Totino-Grace’s Matthew Lindgren (17th), Totino-Grace’s Isaac Meyer (21st) and Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey (22nd).
Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson was the NWSC girls runner-up in 19:08.6, while the Andover girls were fourth in the team race, led by the leading trio of Olivia Krafty in fifth, Isabel Grant in 12th and Julia Babineau in 14th. Also in the top 25 were Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine (ninth), Coon Rapids’ Ruby Demmer (16th), Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone (19th) and Totino-Grace’s Selah Binsfeld (25th).
Legacy/PACT’s Reanna Cruz earned fourth in the Minnesota Classic girls race held in Crystal Oct. 15, finishing in 19:37.6. Addison Kimmel followed in 15th and Breanna Brandt in 20th. In the boys race, Legacy/PACT’s Elliot Carlson earned 11th and Dean Raatz 17th.
Dynamic offenses, stingy defenses shine
Coon Rapids football produced over 500 yards of offense as it overpowered Cambridge-Isanti 56-20. Jacob Mattick completed 22-of-27 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Dominick Oelmann caught three touchdown passes, Lofton O’Groske had 78 receiving yards and a score, and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman had 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jerid Fearing ran for 152 yards and a touchdown while also completing a touchdown pass, and Kingsley Freeman added 61 rushing yards and a score. Logan Ness finished with 14 tackles, Kenneth Wells had 13 tackles and Edward Tabla intercepted a pass.
Also in area football Oct. 14:
Spring Lake Park flattened Tartan 49-7 to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Panthers churned out 486 yards on the ground, led by Jackson Smith with 195 yards and two touchdowns, Brayden Talso with 140 yards and three scores, and Mikey Say and Kayshawn Green with a touchdown apiece.
Andover cruised past Monticello 46-7 to improve to 5-2 on the year. The Huskies did the bulk of their damage on the ground, with Dylan Kirchner rushing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and Landyn Nelson running for 86 yards and three scores. D’mario Davenport hauled in a touchdown pass from Chase Pemberton.
Fridley shut out St. Paul Como Park 44-0 to improve to 5-2. MJ Newton passed for 175 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 118 yards and a score. Tykeilan Moore caught two touchdown passes, and Lex Korti rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. The Tiger defense intercepted four passes.
Columbia Heights won its third game in a row, defeating Minneapolis Roosevelt 26-8. Saveon Harvey ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and Jamir Richmond had a team-high nine tackles.
St. Francis shut out Big Lake 48-0 to remain undefeated at 7-0 on the year. Grady Brunn rushed for three touchdowns and Jaxon Skogquist threw for a pair of touchdowns.
Park of Cottage Grove took the lead with less than five minutes to play to edge Anoka 29-28. Peyton Podany threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, all three going to Eli Paulson, who amassed 228 receiving yards.
Wayzata defeated Blaine 42-7. Frank Daniels connected with Matthew Plankers for the Bengals’ touchdown.
Champlin Park defeated Totino-Grace 20-14.
Garber 3rd in 7AA
Blaine girls tennis’ Molly Garber earned third in the Section 7AA Singles Tournament, concluding Oct. 18. Garber cruised into the semifinals, winning three matches while dropping only a single game. She concluded the season with a 6-1, 6-3 win.
St. Francis’ Josie Lupinek and Alexa Skogquist reached the 7AA quarterfinals.
