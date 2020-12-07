An experienced, talented and dedicated core fueled an unforgettable season amid unprecedented circumstances for this year’s Andover volleyball team. The Huskies finished with an overall record of 13-2 and were a set away from a perfect conference record in a runner-up Northwest Suburban finish.
A veteran roster that made it to the section finals two years ago and to the final four a year ago led the way this fall, beginning back in June and continuing all the way through the season’s conclusion at the end of November. The Huskies practiced outside, inside, hosted a summer camp and fall youth clinic, began practicing during the originally planned fall practice slate, then competed in the reinstated season. An emphasis on staying healthy remained throughout, enabling Andover to participate and thrive.
“I couldn’t believe the number of girls that showed up for every summer opportunity and fall opportunity – because of this Andover did not cut this year,” Andover head coach Connie Huberty said. “We kept all 66 players with the understanding that it is an opportunity to participate. I also want to mention what a deep debt of gratitude our program has for the school board and their decision to let us participate. The season was unorthodox, but it was a season and this meant everything to the program and our eight seniors.”
Andover’s talent was on full display nightly throughout Northwest Suburban Conference competition, with seven NWSC wins coming via sweep and another three in four sets. The Huskies finished conference play with back-to-back five-set wins over rivals Elk River and Champlin Park, with their only defeat coming in five sets to champion Maple Grove. After splitting a pair of non-conference matches to end the season, Andover finished with a 13-2 overall record.
“We are experienced and really have strength in every position, which doesn’t happen often,” Huberty said. “We also have depth when we needed to make a change or adjust the lineup. I also have one of the best liberos in the state as well as some extremely strong hitters.”
In addition to power and depth, though, the backbone of the team’s success was a steady demeanor well-suited to handling the unexpected twists and turns of the year, as well as its chemistry and cohesiveness on and off the court. The season drew to an early end due to the pandemic, taking away a postseason in which Andover would have been the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA and a heavy favorite to advance to state. Yet it remained a dominant season nonetheless.
“My varsity players are very stoic, and even when it looked like their season would end with the board’s decision, they continued to be optimistic,” Huberty said. “I think they always held out hope that they would have a season and would embrace whatever that looked like. I know they are disappointed to lose an opportunity to participate in sections and what they hoped would be a state tournament bid, but the tears and reality didn’t really hit close to their hearts until it really was over. That was a difficult moment for all of us.
“The camaraderie and friendships on the team (were the most special part) – they are a very inclusive group of girls. Their commitment to the sport. This is a difficult team to say goodbye to.”
