A good cause, a lifelong passion for the home team and an opportunity of a lifetime aligned this month, as a top educational fundraiser led to a highlight afternoon at a Minnesota Twins game.
Earlier this year, the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation offered a suite at a Minnesota Twins game as an auction item during its annual fundraiser.
With her mom, Judy, being a lifelong Twins fan — and a milestone birthday approaching — Kelly McGinley, a teacher in the district, jumped at the opportunity. The collaboration yielded an unforgettable day earlier this month.
“I signed up for the Twins suite because I knew my mom would love it, as she watches every Twins game on TV,” Kelly McGinley said. “She comes from a huge baseball family (her dad and uncle played semi-pro and ‘Uncle Happy’ is in the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Cloud). I would visit her parents over the summer and the Twins game was always on the radio, so Twins baseball is in her blood.
“When I bid on the suite, she was still able to walk, but I figured she wouldn’t be able to much longer, so I thought it would be fun to go to one last Twins game in grand fashion. Unfortunately her legs got the better of her and she was wheelchair bound for the game, but that didn’t change anything. The suite was amazing, the view was spectacular, T.C. was cuddly, and we all had a great time! She says: ‘Even if you have MS, you can still enjoy yourself. That was a very enjoyable day. You can still do anything everyone else does, you just have to put your mind and heart into it.’”
The suite is a donation from the Minnesota Ballpark Authority, a public body that was created by the state Legislature to oversee the design, construction and operation of Target Field.
The Minnesota Ballpark Authority annually accepts applications from nonprofits and school groups to use the MBA suite at Target Field during Twins games. Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation applied and was selected for games the past two years. In 2019, the foundation hosted volunteers and donors at a game as an appreciation event. The foundation was selected again in 2020, with the use delayed until this year due to the pandemic.
In February, the foundation made the suite part of its premiere auction in the annual Northern Stars Celebration, its largest fundraiser of the year. Funds from the event are used in several areas, including covering after-school activity fees for students who otherwise cannot afford them, Advanced Placement exam fees for students who cannot afford them, and annual grants to teachers and staff to create equitable and innovative experiences for students.
There are typically around 300 guests and sponsors attending, collectively raising over $70,000 for Anoka-Hennepin students and schools.
“Donors have funded maker spaces, diverse books that reflect our increasingly diverse student body and scientific and technical education equipment, for example,” AHEF executive director Tess DeGeest said. “Specifically these past 18 months, AHEF donors have generously supported internet connectivity for students so that they could stay connected during distance and hybrid learning models and had the tools needed to succeed. AHEF continues to prioritize student internet connectivity and student mental health supports as we look to the fall and the new school year.”
It’s a win-win event: providing opportunities for students throughout the Anoka-Hennepin School District, along with an array of memorable opportunities for community members.
“My work at AHEF raising funds for our students and schools is deeply rewarding,” DeGeest said. “I feel great knowing that our donors care about kids and education and that my work facilitates their care. When things come together beautifully like this, though, when our putting the suite up for auction creates an opportunity for a family to celebrate and honor their mom, grandmother, sister, and then when I let the MBA know the importance of this opportunity for Kelly’s mom and the timeliness, then the MBA goes out of their way to prioritize AHEF for the limited number of games this year (some nonprofits’ use of the suite was bumped to 2022 due to COVID attendance restrictions earlier in the season), and then also offer games that will make this the best possible experience (Susie Helget, at the MN Ballpark Authority suggested weekend day games so that Kelly’s mom and family could more easily maneuver traffic and parking); and then when one of the dates offered just happened to be Judy’s birthday — but not just any birthday, her 80th birthday — and then when we were able to connect with the Twins PR department to let them know of the special opportunity; and then when the Twins had TC Bear visit and give Judy a signed Joe Mauer ball and other gifts ... well, let’s just say it felt serendipitous! And was a gift to every one of us that had the privilege to contribute to this special day.”
Next year’s Northern Stars Celebration is on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Bunker Hills Event Center. To learn more about AHEF, visit www.ahef.us.
