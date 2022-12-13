A significant number of non-union Anoka County will see a big pay raise in 2023.
The Anoka County Board, in addition to approving its annual compensation plan for non-union workers, administrators and elected officials Dec. 2, put in place a new classification and compensation system.
This was developed following a three-year study by the human resources department.
“The system had not changed in 40 years, is deficient and no longer has legitimacy,” said County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah.
Sivarajah said the county has had problems both recruiting and retaining staff because of pay inequities with their peers in the public sector.
Study data compared the salaries of non-union county employees with those doing the same jobs in the public sector and found in many cases a large disparity.
As a result, more than 1,000 workers will get pay raises, many of them substantial, beyond the 3% performance-based increase in the county’s annual pay plan, she said.
Those increases, which are included in the 2023 budget, will go into effect March 1, 2023 after affected employees are notified by Jan. 31.
In the meantime, the human resources department staff will “drill down” to make sure the data is accurate for those employees scheduled to receive an increase of more than 35%, Sivarajah said.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the county board, initially thought the county would have to spread the increases over 18 months to two years, he said.
But it is “doable” immediately, which was why the board’s Management Committee, which met immediately before the board meeting, recommended the March 1 implementation date as part of approval of the new system.
“I am extremely pleased with the change to do the pay increase right away without raising the tax levy,” Commissioner Mandy Meisner said.
This has been a huge problem for years and staff have really been struggling, she said.
Commissioner Julie Braastad has been pushing to deal with the pay inequities for a long time because the county has become a “training ground” for other public sector agencies, she said.
But Commissioner Matt Look, who voted against approval of the new classification and compensation system, which was approved 6-1, said he doubted anyone on the board, staff and public had read the whole study.
In his view, the study was littered with data mistakes in coming up with the salary increases and he was “shocked” to see some of the proposed increases were over 35% and even higher.
“I am not buying this,” he said. “We have to dig deeper on this data to make sure we are being fiscally responsible.”
Steph Beito-Ziemer, chief human resources officer, said that mistakes that had been found in the data, but were corrected and the study was done transparently.
As part of the annual compensation plan approved by the board Dec. 2, board members raised their salary from $75,192 in 2022 to $87,984. In the past, board salary increases have mirrored those for non-union employees, which is 3% performance based.
The increase is also the result of the board’s new classification and compensation system and the study found board salaries lagged behind those of board members in comparable counties, Schulte said.
“This does not bring us to the top of the market, but rather in the middle which is where we are supposed to be,” Schulte said.
But Look said he could not support a 17% pay increase for board members because it’s not possible to compare the jobs county commissioners do from county to county.
Schulte said Look did not have to accept the increase if he did not want to.
“Commissioners do a lot of work,” he said. “I personally put in a lot of hours and I am dedicated to it and doing it right.”
Under the plan, county board members also receive a maximum of $7,500 a year in an expense allowance with the board chairperson getting $8,500.
The compensation resolution also sets the salary for county attorney at $193,731.20 annually, the same as 2022, with the county sheriff’s salary increasing from $179,171.20 to $180,003.20.
With both County Attorney Tony Palumbo and Sheriff James Stuart retiring at the end of the year, Brad Johnson was elected the new county attorney and Brad Wise the new sheriff.
Look wanted to separate the county commissioners’ salary increase from the rest of the 2023 pay plan, but his motion did not get a second. The resolution passed 6-1 with Look opposed.
