While it is currently clear and cold on Tuesday morning, the US National Weather service has issued a winter storm warning that could bring snowfalls that could amount one of the top five in Minnesota history in the Twin Cities metro area.
The storm remains on track to impact the region Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, the weather agency posted on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 20 The heaviest snow & blizzard conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
The U.S. Weather Service predicts that snow "will come in two waves:
Moderate to heavy snow begins Tuesday afternoon & ends Wednesday morning. A relative lull in the snow is expected during the day Wednesday.
The heaviest snow and blizzard conditions develop late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday. A foot of snow is almost guaranteed area-wide from both waves by the time snow ends Thursday."
Snowfall amounts one to two feet are possible and are most likely to occur from central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin where the heaviest snow from both waves is forecast to occur.
"Significant travel impacts are expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.
There will be a few hours on Wednesday to clear snow and possibly get around, before the heaviest snow and significant impacts begin Wednesday afternoon through Thursday" The US Weather Service posted.
Ramsey
The city of Ramsey posted an update on Tuesday morning that called the storm: "Snowmageddon"
The city posted that its tentative plan for keeping streets clear is to have plows start working at 2 a.m. start Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with three three dedicated plows and will add more as needed.
"This plan will be revised as the storm progresses and more information is available about how it will track and new estimates on snow totals," The city posted on Facebook. "If the storm is as bad as forecast, it is imperative that vehicles are not parked on any city streets for the efficiency and safety of our drivers.
Ramsey's city ordinance states that on-street parking is prohibited year-round from 2-6 a.m. Vehicles in violation may be cited or towed at the owner's expense.
Snowplow activity information can be obtained by calling Ramsey's Snowplow Information Line at 763-433-9852.
Ramsey's snow clean-up is scheduled for Friday.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Tuesday morning urging residents to take caution.
"As we experience another snowstorm before spring arrives, please make safe and smart choices when you're on the road," ACSO posted. "If possible, stay home when the roads are at their worst, and be patient with our state, county, and city plowing partners who will be working hard this week!"
XCel Energy has shared some snowstorm safety tips, warning that power outages are not uncommon during such storms. They promise additional crews will be working to quickly repair any potential outages in the coming days.
In the meantime, XCel encourages citizens to limit their power usage and stress on the grid by lowering their thermostats to 68, lowering the temperature further when asleep, keeping interior doors open for circulation and running fans counter clockwise to push warm air down.
They encourage any outages or downed power lines be reported immediately to Xcel's residential service number at 1-800-895-1999.
ABC Newspapers will update this story as snow moves in and we will keep informed of any other event or school closures impacted by this storm.
