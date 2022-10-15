Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Commander Paul Lenzmeier and Retired Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise and are facing off in the general election. The pair bested Anoka Police Officer Thomas R. Gagnon, of Ramsey, in the Aug. 9 primary.
In the primary, Wise received 13,339 votes, or 42.89% while Lenzmeier received 13,427 votes, or 43.18%, and Gagnon trailed far behind with 4,331 votes.
The vacancy for sheriff was created after Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced that he is not seeking reelection.
Paul Lenzmeier
Age: 44
Prior occupational experience: I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years. The last 12 years serving in command leadership. I am currently the senior commander, the highest promotable rank. I am the division commander of the largest division and largest police services provider in Anoka County.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
For the past 12 years I have worked with Sheriff’s Office divisional budgets. I have shown and continue to show fiscal responsibility, ensuring the divisions under my responsibility are under budget. I also ensure my staff have the necessary equipment to allow them to serve our community safely. The Sheriff’s Office budget is complex. We have six divisions with multiple funding sources. We work with eight different communities through contract law enforcement services. Our forensic lab is funded by Anoka County as well as two other counties.
We receive numerous grants throughout the year from federal and state sources. Understanding these divisions and their specific needs is essential to ensuring we are properly funded. Through my experience working with these divisions, I will work with the County Board and our many other partners to fund our operations. We will ensure the Sheriff’s Office maintains funding to keep Anoka County safe.
How to you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
We will address wages. I will work with the county board to ensure our staff receive competitive wages. Anoka County is in the process of creating a new market-based classification system. Our current board has a consensus to be “at market.”
This will allow us to be more competitive. Wag-es are just one piece of hiring and retaining staff. There are two other areas I am able to influence as Sheriff, those are atmosphere and reputation. I will work to ensure our Sheriff’s Office maintains a positive atmosphere. I will create a positive and caring environment for all staff. Our leadership team will cultivate this same atmosphere. I will build on the positive reputation we have in our community and our state. Through wages, reputation and atmosphere, I am confident we continue to hire and retain phenomenal people. People will find a career home here with our Sheriff’s Office.
Brad Wise
Age: 58
Prior occupational experience: My first career was six years of hotel management where I learned the invaluable lesson that per-forming with excellence was the only acceptable option.
I subsequently pursued a law enforcement career, progressing from Patrol Officer, to Sergeant, to commander of the Detective Division and finally 11 years as Police Chief.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
As Coon Rapids Police Chief, I proposed 11 years of law enforcement budgets to the City Council for approval. Each budget faced the pressure of providing the public safety my community demanded without creating an undue tax burden. This is experience that can’t be learned in a book.
As Coon Rapids is a fully developed suburb, new tax revenue comes from residents as a tax levy increase. My guidance for the three division commanders assembling their budget requests was to remember my mother, a Coon Rapids resident who lived off a small pension plus Social Security. She never minded paying taxes to support what we needed for the officers to perform with excellence. She simply trusted and expected we request things we did not really need. This mindset was part of my budgeting process there and will be my budgeting process as Sheriff.
How to you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
Replacing law enforcement staff who are leaving the profession is an unprecedented challenge in 2022. There used to be hundreds of applicants for each vacancy. This is no more. Competitive wages and benefits for deputies is an essential first step. The second essential step is to tirelessly support the narrative of law enforcement as a noble profession.
In addition, I will pursue a three-part plan like what I implemented as Coon Rapids Chief:
1. Create and maintain such a positive work culture that the deputies will recruit friends and acquaintances to come work for us.
2. I will personally and enthusiastically support the Police Explorer Program, which is a program designed to get young people ages 14-20 excited about serving their community in law enforcement.
3. The Reserve Deputy and Community Service Officer corps will be financially supported to achieve the education needed to become a full-time deputy.
