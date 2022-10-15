Election-2.jpg

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Commander Paul Lenzmeier and Retired Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise and are facing off in the general election. The pair bested Anoka Police Officer Thomas R. Gagnon, of Ramsey, in the Aug. 9 primary.

In the primary, Wise received 13,339 votes, or 42.89% while Lenzmeier received 13,427 votes, or 43.18%, and Gagnon trailed far behind with 4,331 votes.

