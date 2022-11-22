Tina Smith

Sen. Tina Smith (center, facing camera) talks with local energy business leaders during her Nov. 21 round table in Fridley.

 Ian Wreisner

Sen. Tina Smith made her way up to Fridley on Monday, Nov. 11, to hold a roundtable discussion at Cummins’s electrolyzer production plant in Fridley. She met with local clean energy industry leaders about the job and business impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The roundtable discussion included representatives from Cummins, Minnesota Power, Mortenson Construction and other area businesses.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

