A pivotal swing match to start off the dual. A string of bonus points from the heart of the lineup. Then, a takedown to the back and pin to clinch the win, and a return to state.
As it often does, the Section 7AAA Team Tournament came down to Anoka and Forest Lake Feb. 18.
And, per usual, the battle went down to the wire.
With the title still up for grabs in the second to last bout, Anoka’s Sean Jordan provided a fall at 220, and with it the section title for the Tornadoes as they defeated Forest Lake 41-30. Anoka opened the night’s action with wins of 75-6 over Champlin Park and 66-12 over Andover.
“It was an amazing team victory by the coaches and wrestlers from a very tough Section 7AAA,” Anoka head coach Todd Springer said. “This will be the eighth team I will coach at team state and a special one because of how dedicated and hard-working these seniors have been all season long. From the beginning of the season, I created a schedule that would battle test them every week, from the Christmas Tournament to The Clash. It’s a proud moment when you see your wrestlers, parents and community believe in the system and culture we have created here at Anoka once again.”
The closest bout of the finals would be the first, with a prime chance for both teams to grab the early upper hand at 106.
Trailing 4-3 with a minute remaining, Anoka’s Gabrielle Bragg fought free for an escape to tie the match, then got in on a shot and won a scramble with 30 seconds left for a go-ahead takedown, proceeding to ride out her foe for a crucial 6-4 win.
“It was one of many swing matches that we needed to get to be better off because we did not get the flip in our favor,” Springer said. “She has been amazing this year as a ninth-grade wrestler stepping up in a role as a varsity female wrestler for us, and the team and coaches have always believed she had the ability to beat the best wrestler that is put on the mat. She has over 25 varsity victories and we have one of the hardest schedules around. She always rises to the occasion and very seldom disappoints herself or her team.”
The win loomed large as it led into a trio of Forest Lake ranked wrestlers. The Rangers won all three of the following matches, but with the Tornadoes able to save a combined three bonus points as the margin moved to 15-3.
“We had an outstanding performance from Cayden Ban at 113 to save team points as an eighth-grader,” Springer said. “That is what we needed.”
Then, it was Anoka’s turn to answer.
Consecutive matches featuring ranked opponents ended with a fall by Elijah Paulson at 132 and an 11-4 win by Carter Ban at 138. Brendan Howes and Jacob Whitaker delivered falls in the two matches after, putting Anoka ahead 24-15.
“Our studs in the middle weights have been hammers all year,” Springer said.
Forest Lake came back with a fall at 160, before Anoka’s Noah Torgerson responded with a fall at 170.
It was then Luke DeChene’s turn to provide a pivotal win, bumping up for a 19-4 technical fall at 182 to make it 35-21 Tornadoes.
“I would say one of the greatest matches for us was at 182 with ninth-grader Luke DeChene,” Springer said. “We bumped him up a weight from 170 to 182 versus a senior, and he was able to get a tech fall. He has had an undefeated ninth-grade and JV season and was a ninth-grade state champion, but we asked a lot of him to go up a weight on a huge stage to get the victory.”
Forest Lake got a decision at 195 to stay alive, putting the difference at 35-24 with two matches to go and leaving Anoka only needing to avoid a fall in one of the remaining matches to hold on and advance.
The Tornadoes got far more, as a second-period tie-up at 220 resulted in Jordan tripping his foe to his back, ultimately securing a fall and the team title.
“Sean has been solid all year with being a somewhat new wrestler,” Springer said. “We told him he was able to lose, get majored, but he couldn’t get pinned. I think a little of the fear when he was locked up helped him win the battle to get the pin to seal the deal.”
The Class AAA State Team Tournament is Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Individual section competition is Feb. 25-26, with state individual competition March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Section 7AAA
Andover reached the 7AAA semifinals via a 47-24 win over Blaine in the quarterfinals.
Winning by fall for Andover were Cole Borg, Garrett Nelson, George Johnson, Nolan Israelson, Tramaine Davis and Nate Beberg. Brandon Board picked up a technical fall, and Elias Houle and R.J. Walker won by decision.
For Blaine, winning by fall were Shaher Husein, Cooper Larson and Luke Studer, and winning by decision were Bryce Young and Mitchell Babineau.
Kenny Wells earned a fall for Coon Rapids in its quarterfinal dual against Forest Lake.
Section 5AA
Totino-Grace secured its 19th section title in program history, dropping just six matches over three duals to claim the 5AA title Feb. 19 at home.
The Eagles defeated Brooklyn Center 73-4, Fridley 69-12 and Bloomington Kennedy 66-18.
Going 3-0 on the day for Totino-Grace were Austin Herbst, Jackson Refsnider, Sean O’Brien, Parker Lang, Ethan Sylvester, Johnathan Weikel, Alex Temple, Michael Loger, Mac Bouwman, Charles Baker and Owen Swedberg.
Fridley won its quarterfinal match 36-35 over Minneapolis Edison to reach the semifinals. Ben Davis and Gavin Gerhard went 2-0 on the day for the Tigers.
Mateo Pena and Jon Heveron earned wins for Columbia Heights in its first round match against Brooklyn Center.
Section 6AA
St. Francis reached the quarterfinals of the Section 6AA Tournament Feb. 17, defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice 68-8 before falling to Annandale/Maple Lake 51-16. Going 2-0 for the Saints were Gavin Gould, Tyson Charmoli, Brady Peltier and Bo Flagstad.
Girls wrestling sections
Advancing to state in the Girls Section 5-8 Tournament were Fridley’s Olivia Sackor as the runner-up at 107, and Anoka’s Alley Altringer as the runner-up at 132.
