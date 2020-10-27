Blaine had nine top-two finishes en route to taking the team title and Andover won seven of 12 events in a runner-up performance at the Section 7AA girls swimming and diving meet in Coon Rapids Oct. 23-24. Anoka followed in third place and Coon Rapids earned sixth place.
Section meets were the final level of competition this season due to a previous Minnesota State High School League vote regarding fall postseason competition because of COVID-19 safety procedures.
Blaine
Blaine won a pair of event titles, as the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Maddie Schrank, Sophia Leo, Emma Wilson and Sarah Knox finished first in 1:38.88 and Allison Schrank captured a share of the 100 backstroke crown in 55.69.
The Bengals also compiled big points with their depth to provide the difference in the team race, securing runner-up finishes in seven events and third-place swims in three others.
Earning second place for the Bengals were the 200 medley relay team of Allison Schrank, Hanna Ryan, Chloe Zenz-Olson and Emma Wilson (1:49.18), Allison Schrank in the 50 free (24.08), Alyssa Jensen in diving (375.95), Maddie Schrank in the 100 butterfly (57.37), Hanna Ryan in the 100 free (54.59), Knox in the 500 free (5:13.16) and the 400 free relay team of Maddie Schrank, Leo, Knox and Allison Schrank (3:35.49).
Placing third were Knox in the 200 free (1:55.32), Zenz-Olson in the 50 free (24.95) and Leo in the 100 free (54.86).
Andover
Andover put on an electrifying performance with its frontline swimmers, winning over half of the events and breaking a pair of Section 7AA records in the process.
The first record to fall was in the opening event of the meet, as the 200 medley relay team of Grace Rabb, Cate Pawlaski, Emily Pawlaski and Elsie Groebner outswam the nearest team by over six seconds in a winning time of 1:42.99. Emily Pawlaski later set a new section record of her own in the 100 butterfly, winning in 55.23.
The Huskies added five more section title swims, with Groebner taking first in the 200 free in 1:55.13 and in the 100 free in 53.10, Emily Pawlaski adding another first in the 50 free in 23.37, the 400 free relay team of Groebner, Talia Dalton, Rabb and Emily Pawlaski winning in 3:33.37 and Rabb tying for first in the 100 backstroke in 55.69.
Rabb added a runner-up finish in the 200 IM in 2:04.50, and placing third for the Huskies were Dalton in the 500 free (5:13.40), Grace Summerbell in the 100 backstroke (59.67) and Cate Pawlaski in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.37).
Anoka
Anoka had a pair of runner-up and third-place finishes to take third in the team race.
Finishing second for the Tornadoes were the 200 free relay team of Reese Dehen, Emma Diehl, Lexci Wuorenma and Julia Solberg (1:40.11) and Dehen in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.57), and placing third were Dehen in the 200 IM (2:08.08) and the 400 free relay team of Solberg, Diehl, Wuorenma and Dehen (3:41.45).
Coon Rapids
Megan Schultze capped a historic Coon Rapids career with a pair of section titles, winning the 200 IM in 2:03.06 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.12.
Placing third for the Cardinals were Ella Hacker in the 100 butterfly (57.43) and the 200 free relay team of Schultze, Hacker, Emma Schmit and Laura Makar (1:41.20).
Section 5AA
Spring Lake earned fifth place at the Section 5AA meet Oct. 23-24, led by a third-place finish from the 400 free relay team of Kaitlin Rose, Chloe Sroga, Carly Lindquist and Kirsten King in 3:46.38, a fourth-place swim by Rose in the 500 free in 5:17.70 and a fourth-place finish by King in the 200 IM in 2:16.94.
Section 2A
Fridley earned sixth place and Columbia Heights finished 10th at the Section 2A meet Oct. 23-24.
Fridley had a trio of third-place finishes by the 200 medley relay team of Katya Pugachova, Jessica Anderson, Nadya Pugachova and Gabby Gruenke (1:55.41), Nadya Pugachova in the 200 IM (2:14.58) and Anderson in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.14).
