A historic weekend ended with several records falling, a top team finish in nearly two decades and over a dozen area state qualifiers during the Section 7AA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Coon Rapids March 12-13.
The state meet is March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids advanced athletes in eight of 12 events on its way to a runner-up team finish.
Leading the way was senior Will Melsha, who set pool and section records on his way to securing titles in the 200-yard IM (1:52.59) and the 100 backstroke (50.88). Melsha was named the Section 7AA Swimmer of the Year.
“I’m very honored to be selected because there are so many good swimmers in this section,” Melsha said. “And with COVID, I’m just really grateful we all had the opportunity to compete this season.”
Melsha also led off the Cardinals’ winning 200 medley relay, followed by Brian Tran, Nick Melsha and Tyler Schultze that eclipsed the previous section and pool records by over a second in a time of 1:35.83.
“I’m really excited to compete at state, and it’s extra special with the medley relay, which includes my brother Nick, and Tyler Schultze and Brian Tran,” Melsha said. “We have all been friends and swam together in club for years, so it’s cool to advance to state together.
“This section meet is the best Coon Rapids has placed in about 20 years, so I think that really goes to show how well we performed as a team. We should all be proud of that, and the Coon Rapids coaches obviously played a big part in our success.”
Advancing as section runners-up for the Cardinals were Nick Melsha in the 200 free (1:47.42), Jack Simmer in diving (395.95), Schultze in the 100 butterfly (51.22) and the 400 free relay team of Will Melsha, Nick Melsha, Abba Mayanja and Tran (3:17.06).
Advancing by swimming under the state qualifying time standard in the 100 breaststroke were Schultze in third place in 57.20 and Tran in fifth place in 59.16.
Anoka
Anoka had five state qualifying swims, including a pair of titles as it earned a third-place team finish.
The 200 free relay team of Nate Anderson, Noble Singer, Jack Guy and Logan Day swam to first place in a time of 1:29.19, with Anderson adding a title swim in the 100 free in 47.01.
Anderson added a runner-up finish in the 50 free in 21.62 and anchored the runner-up 200 medley relay team led off by Joseph Morphew, Mark Belknap and Noble Singer that finished in 1:38.47.
Singer advanced in the 100 breaststroke by reaching the state qualifying standard, earning fourth in 58.64.
Andover
Andover’s Ben Linde was named the Section 7AA Diver of the Year, winning the diving title with a score of 424.90.
Noah Rabb added a pair of state qualifying swims, finishing as the runner-up in the 200 IM (1:53.79) and in the 100 backstroke (51.26).
The Huskies earned sixth place as a team in the meet.
Blaine
Timothy Rotter earned fourth in diving (332.05) and the 400 free relay team of Garrett Anderson, Ryan Mackey, Caleb Mureithi and Jayce Dayton earned fourth in 3:25.39 to lead Blaine to seventh as a team.
Duluth took first place as a team in the meet, which was split into two blocks of competitors due to COVID protocols. Coon Rapids, Anoka, Andover and Blaine were in the first block and Duluth, Cambridge-Isanti, Forest Lake and Centennial were in the second block, with times then combined to determine final results.
