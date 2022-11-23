Secretary of State Steve Simon holds a press conference during a post-election audit at the Anoka County Government Center on Monday, Nov. 21. Simon said the reviews are one way to ensure Minnesota elections are “free, fair, secure and accurate.”
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited the Anoka County Government Center on Monday, Nov. 21, to witness a post-election review of the general election results.
Simon said he was going to be a “fly on the wall” during the daylong process. Before Simon was attempting to blend into the background, he hosted a press conference explaining why all 87 Minnesota counties perform post-election audits.
“It’s been 13 days since the election, but our work has not stopped,” Simon said. “As election officials, our work doesn’t end on election night. Post-election audits are one example of the procedures in place after all the ballots are cast to ensure that our election was free, fair, secure and accurate.”
The review is a hand-count audit of ballots from the Nov. 8 general election to ensure they match unofficial results reported by vote-counting machines.
Simon said he chose to visit Anoka County because he tries to geographically diversify his appearances.
“Sometimes it’s the urban areas, sometimes it’s the suburban area, sometimes it’s greater Minnesota,” he said.
Simon noted that Anoka County — along with several other counties — opted to check more precincts than required. For a county with more than 100,000 registered voters, state law mandates that the post-election review check four precincts. Anoka County election auditors checked six.
The volunteers examined ballots from these precincts: Blaine Ward 2, Precinct 1; Fridley Ward 2, Precinct 7; and precincts 3, 5 and 6 in Andover. The volunteers were comparing their hand-counted results to the machine tabulations in the races for U.S. representative, governor and secretary of state.
The precincts selected were chosen at random by a member of Anoka County’s election canvassing board by pulling them from a bucket, Anoka County elections manager Tom Hunt said.
Hunt also explained to volunteers how to check the ballots, noting that they may find a few minimal changes during the process.
For example, as a voter may have circled a name instead of filling out the bubble on the ballot sheet, which a voting machine would not have counted.
“That’s an explainable error,” Hunt said.
“(However those types of errors have) never changed the outcome of a race since post-election reviews began,” Hunt said.
