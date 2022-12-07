Bah, humbug!
A classic tale, stripped down to its core elements and with some added musical twists, hits the stage in “Scrooge and the Ghostly Spirits” at Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 15-18.
“This is a new take on a classic,” said Web Ford, who plays Ebeneezer Scrooge. “We never learned a bunch about Scrooge and why he doesn’t like Christmas. This iteration shows different ways that Christmas is a painful time. The great change in Scrooge is even more powerful.”
“It’s not the same old Scrooge story, yet the message is timeless,” said Ron Stewart, who plays Mr. Fezziwig. “The values Scrooge embraces at the end — generosity, compassion, hope and love — have been brought by the members of this company into each rehearsal. I would hope the audience is able to engage with that aspect of the show, seeing that this isn’t just ‘make-believers telling a story,’ but is rather a team of storytellers sharing values we ourselves hold dear, and then taking those same values into their own lives. It can be tricky to bring new life to an old story, even one as timeless as the tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge. The way to do it, though, is to encourage and support each other in bringing each unique voice to the story. This group has come together and taught, supported, cared for, and encouraged each other throughout. This is bringing out unique ways of inhabiting the characters in a way that, collectively, has never been seen before.”
In addition to providing some enhancing backstory, the new elements aim to provide a unique spark to the latter half of the play.
“The renditions of ‘Christmas Carol’ that I saw as a kid seemed to drag by the time you hit Ghost of Christmas Future,” said Kirby Hoberg, who plays Mrs. Fezziwig and Christmas Present. “Not this show! I particularly love how the music and choreography of songs like Finally Dead and Who Was This Man keep up the energy well into the final scenes.”
“The best part about this show is the music,” said Jack Gilbert, who plays Fred Hollowell. “The music for this show really sets the stage for each coming line and scene. There’s something more when you add music to a classic tale such as ‘A Christmas Carol.’ It really helps to connect everything together. The characters, the setting, the events, it’s all brought together by the music of the show, and I am so excited for you, the audience, to experience it in your own right.”
And while the tale is captivating, the energy from the cast itself adds the final, magical Christmas touch.
“I think the best part about any production is the array of people you meet,” Gilbert said. “I feel this cast has really bonded over these past few weeks and I’ve met some people who might be some of my best friends for the rest of my life. As far as the show itself, it is nothing short of incredible. From the lighting to the music to the dancing to the acting, all the pieces have come together to create one beautiful iteration of the timeless classic. I mean, you really can’t go wrong here. Every single part of this show is above and beyond. Personally I am most excited to present the song and dance of this production. There have been many long hard hours put into our music and choreography, and I truly believe that it is as perfect as it can be. Between the lighthearted, jovial tunes and the low-swinging, ghostly ballads, I believe the music for this show really does capture the story.”
“I hope audiences will love the talent that is on display,” Ford said. “The acting, singing and technical skills that so many put on display is incredible. Pay close attention to the lights and how it helps bring different things to the forefront. Exceptional choreography and actors that bring that to life are my favorite part to enjoy.”
“The magic of live theater, especially musical theater, is when all the elements of acting, dance and music come together in the final weeks to tell a multi-layered story,” Hoberg said. “This show in particular makes room for a whole range of human emotion: joy, regret, grief and hope. I hope this provides connection for the audience no matter how they are feeling about the season this year.”
For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit northernstarz.org/2022-2023-events-%26-shows. There is also the Northern Starz Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Elves Drop and Shop event on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
