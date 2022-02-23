There are no scripts. Nothing is rehearsed. And the laughs will be part of history.
The first-ever event in the new Galaxy Event Center at Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey takes place Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., as the improv show “Scenes From A Hat” takes the stage.
The show is hosted by Jay Sterling and includes players Remy Argentum, John Bickford, M.A. Doerfler, Kat Fenton, John Joachim, Mark Olson and Marissa Thomas. It’s inspired by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Nothing is rehearsed, and the event is interactive, with audience members given the opportunity to challenge the improvisers with their own suggestions.
“This will be their first time performing at Northern Starz, and we are so excited to have them,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “They will be back several times this year, and one time we will be having a murder mystery dinner theater!”
The show is suitable for all ages, with different takes enabling everyone to share in the laughter.
“We have differing perspectives with similar outlooks,” Bohnsack said. “Our players range in age from 60 to under 30. We talk and share multiple interests, which allows us to have limited knowledge on a broad range of topics. So our goal is to have just enough information to let the audience know we’ve heard of the topic, as we intentionally stumble through it sideways.
“Bringing laughter to others makes us feel good. Especially in these trying times, whenever we can break down barriers and get people to smile and laugh, we know we’ve done a good job. And that laughter from the audience has a self-serving reciprocation — it makes us feel better, so we work and laugh even harder.”
Tickets can be purchased online at northernstarz.org or at the door the day of the show.
