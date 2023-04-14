District 6 Rep. Tom Emmer met with Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise in Wise’s office on Monday, April 10. During the hourlong visit, the pair talked about law enforcement recruitment, policing culture and qualified immunity.
Wise was elected sheriff in 2022, and he was sworn in at the start of this year. Sheriff James Stuart retired last year after serving as the county’s top law enforcement official for about a decade.
Emmer said he came to talk to Wise to continue the good relationship he’s had with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Emmer noted that Stuart would text him, and Emmer gave Wise his cellphone number for the same reason.
Wise said police departments across the state and nation are having trouble hiring new offices.
“It’s fundamentally the problem and it’s not going away,” Wise said. “... The 18-year-olds, who you want to get into the profession, are going into something else.”
Wise noted that his department of 300 employees has 10 open positions for sworn law enforcement spots, noting ACSO is faring better with hiring than other departments. He credited that to the culture of the sheriff’s department.
Wise said the culture he aims to create is one where deputies are “mentally and physically well” and will leave the career on their own terms.
Wise compared the staffing issue to military recruitment when he was in high school in 1982, and that changed with President Ronald Reagan’s military recruitment campaigns.
“In 1982 nobody with half a brain joined the military; by 1986 that had all changed,” Wise said.
Wise said he plans on using the DARE program as a way to promote policing and less of a drug prevention program that it was founded as.
“I see the DARE program having little to do with drugs and more to do with (making) connections,” Wise said.
Emmer relayed a story — that he also told on the House floor — about an 8-year-old in Ramsey who performed lifesaving CPR measures on his mother. That child stated that police officers are his heroes.
“We need to get those stories out,” Emmer said.
Emmer asked what he could do to help Wise on a national level.
“We could start a national law enforcement recruitment campaign,” Wise said.
“That’s not a bad idea,” Emmer responded and then started taking notes on ways to make that happen.
Emmer asked what the biggest challenge in his new role is. Wise responded that is running the county’s jail.
Wise also asked if there was any movement in Congress on removing qualified immunity or if that “was taken off the table.”
“Losing qualified immunity would be devastating,” Wise said.
Emmer said that while it hasn’t been taken off the table entirely, there are other issues that Congress is working through that are more pressing.
