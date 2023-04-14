District 6 Rep. Tom Emmer met with Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise in Wise’s office on Monday, April 10. During the hourlong visit, the pair talked about law enforcement recruitment, policing culture and qualified immunity.

Wise was elected sheriff in 2022, and he was sworn in at the start of this year. Sheriff James Stuart retired last year after serving as the county’s top law enforcement official for about a decade.

