Jennifer Yang

Jennifer Yang

The family of Jennifer Yang hosted a candlelight vigil remembrance in Shoreview on Friday evening, March 17. Yang was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Andover on March 10.

According to an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office press release, Yang, 36, was fatally shot by her husband Fue Her, 40, before he took his own life. Law enforcement responded to the emergency call at 6:29 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.