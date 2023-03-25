The family of Jennifer Yang hosted a candlelight vigil remembrance in Shoreview on Friday evening, March 17. Yang was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Andover on March 10.
According to an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office press release, Yang, 36, was fatally shot by her husband Fue Her, 40, before he took his own life. Law enforcement responded to the emergency call at 6:29 a.m.
Yang, a Hmong American, graduated from Anoka High School. Yang’s three children are 12, 8, and 2 years old.
Jennifer Yang’s brother David Yang told ABC Newspapers in a phone interview on March 21 that the three kids were home during the March 10 incident. The children were uninjured, and they’re all now safe with family members.
David Yang said it’s been a difficult time for his family.
“It’s been extremely hard; we didn’t know it was coming,” David Yang said. “I lost both my sister and my brother-in-law who were both really close to me.”
David Yang grew up as the only boy in his family with six kids. He recalls getting playfully picked on by his siblings.
“I would get outnumbered, and I would call them my crazy five sisters — now there’s only four — it’s pretty sad,” he said.
David Yang described Jennifer as the wisest and most independent of the “crazy five.”
He added that she had a good singing voice and even competed on Hmong Idol.
“She always had a glow from her whenever she came to the room,” David Yang said. “I felt she had a connection. She just kind of united all of us.”
David Yang also worked with his four surviving sisters to release a statement commenting on their sister’s death:
“On March 10, we received the shocking news that our beloved Jennifer Yang was no longer with us,” the statement reads. “… She believed in self-empowerment and being a lifelong learner; she was always talking about the latest class she took or a new fact she learned.”
Jennifer Yang was involved in the Hmong community. She wrote for the Hmong American Partnership, acted in a Center for Hmong Arts and Talent play, played flag football and modeled at Maplewood Mall.
“The realization that Jennifer isn’t coming back has caused a pain so deep and wide. Every time her children go to a park, they’ll remember sliding down the slides and having their mother catch them,” the statement says. “Mealtimes are tough too since Jennifer was a self-proclaimed ‘foodie.’”
She would spend time working in the kitchen to craft intricate culinary dishes as a way to get her children to eat different foods.
“And as for her family, we’re wounded too,” the family’s statement says. “We all share the same pain when we see Jennifer’s name on our phones, unable to delete her number. We sometimes call just to hear Jennifer’s voice on her voicemail message or maybe, if we’re being honest, hoping she’ll pick up and that this was all a dream. But it isn’t.”
While the family is mourning, they said they are comforted from all the support they are receiving.
The funeral service for Jennifer Yang will be hosted by her family on May 7. The family is not disclosing the funeral location publicly.
David Yang told ABC Newspapers that in the Hmong culture, when a woman dies, tradition dictates that the husband’s family arranges the wife’s funeral.
“But this was not a normal death; it was actually a murder-suicide,” David Yang said. “We’re kind of breaking away from tradition with the patriarchy. It’s extremely rare that we’re doing the funeral from the wife’s side.”
David Yang said that interventions can be made in abusive situations.
“Domestic violence is real, and it could be prevented, and it honestly affects everyone,” David Yang said, “and please, please, please believe the victims.”
To donate to the Yang family for help with funeral service expenses along with the care of Jennifer’s three children, visit https://gofund.me/92bfab2d.
The National Violence Domestic Hotline’s number is 1-800-799-7233.
