The city of Ramsey is paving the way for a new, 34-acre residential subdivision near Ramsey Fire Station No. 1 that includes single-family homes and townhome properties.
The City Council approved rezoning the property, known as Lynwood, from high density to medium density residential and also approved the developer’s preliminary plat Sept. 28. The northwest corner of the property is zoned R-1 residential, which requires 2.5-3 units per acre. The remainder of the site requires 4-7 units per acre.
Lennar, the developer, proposed 12 single-family homes in the northwest section of the property and 119 townhomes throughout the rest of the site, senior planner Chloe McGuire Brigl said.
The single-family homes each have 80-foot-wide lots, McGuire Brigl said.
There will be a 45-foot greenery buffer between the site and neighboring developments.
The streets in the development will be a mix of public and private. The property will be maintained by a homeowners association.
“We appreciate the city support on this project,” Paul Tabone, the land entitlement manager for Lennar, said.
Lennar requested a variance from the required 30-foot front yard setback, to 25 feet, to allow for backyards to have more space in the single-family homes, Tabone said.
