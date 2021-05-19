In the midst of the disappointment, there wasn’t much time to dwell. For a sport that was told again it wasn’t quite ready, there were too many games still to play.
It remains full speed ahead for boys volleyball, which has grown rapidly over the past half decade at the club level in the state, yet it will also be another year of waiting after narrowly falling short of approval to become a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport.
“We honestly did not talk about it much as a program,” Blaine coach Will Paulson said. “Last week we had three matches and no practice and were much more focused on the matches each day instead of the voting, which was out of our control at that point.”
The sport remains an option at the club level. But after coming so close by reaching the final stage needed for approval, boys vollleyball programs desire the full recognition that being an MSHSL sport allows, and the opportunities that come along with it.
“Two years ago when Blaine had its first program, I would have told you the important thing is that we have dozens of schools and hundreds of players playing and it does not really matter what organization sponors the trophy at the end of the season,” Paulson said. “This year, more of the reality of the details have set in. It’s been a lot of work just to find gym space as a program and to plan all the matches as a Minnesota High School Boys Volleyball Association. I think it’s even tougher on the players. For many of our players, this is the only high school sport that each one of them will play, so they are in an undefined space of being a high school student athlete, balancing acedemics and practice and matches and often work, however their own high school does not officially recognize them as an athlete for their school.”
A total of 57 schools, 108 teams and over 1,400 students have played for their high school clubs over the past four years, according to Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball. In the first-ever state championship held for the sport at the club level two years ago, Andover came away with the title. It was a display of fast-hitting, exciting action on the court, in a sport that enabled more students an opportunity to compete athletically than had been reached before.
“Volleyball is an inclusive sport that boys with all body types, height and weight can participate in,” said Connie Huberty, director of boys volleyball and girls varsity volleyball head coach at Andover. “Volleyball culture already exists in every Minnesota high school because the girls participate and it is offered in PE classes. The gyms are already set up for boys volleyball and the four years we have offered it in Andover have been completely awesome. The MSHSL sanctioning the sport gives it legitimacy and supports the growing infrastructure that is currently in place. It is growing in Minnesota and the boys want it to be a high school sport!”
The representative assembly includes 48 representatives, three from smaller enrollment schools and three from larger enrollment schools across each of the eight regions.
The final vote May 11 included 29 yes votes, 18 no votes and one abstention. With the abstention and needing a two-thirds majority, the proposal fell two votes shy of what was necessary for final passage. Twenty-four states currently sanction boys volleyball according to the MSHSL.
Among the factors in consideration have been having enough players throughout spring sports, gym space for a time of year in which early-season and weather-impacted practices are often held indoors, transportation and finding coaches. All challenges, yet all things boys volleyball programs have expressed a willingness to sort through and make work, especially if it creates a pathway to becoming MSHSL sanctioned.
“In my communcations, I felt like I was given a number of vague issues related to finances and gym space, but minimal actual evidence-based reasoning,” Paulson said. “The most frustrating part about the recent vote is that a number of voters made up their mind without reaching out to the programs. We are happy to find creative ways to make this happen for the boys. We desire to be part of the solution.”
For many of the participants, volleyball is the only sport they have played in. Providing educational opportunities through interscholastic activities is a core component of the MSHSL’s mission — bringing in more students who may not compete in spring or any season at all otherwise fits in perfectly with that stated goal. While it didn’t pass this year, there is momentum — and hope — to gain approval in future years.
“At Andover, we have many boys who have never participated in any high school sport, others who have and some who have been cut from a sport and are looking for another avenue,” Huberty said. “The best part is the players’ willingness to learn something new. They watch competitive volleyball for the girls team and want to learn the strategy and skill set involved with that ... this is what they are doing! It is so inspiring to watch them learn and grow as players, and tackle the hard stuff about the game. New relationships are formed, a sport is played that will be played for the rest of their life. Some of our alumni have been lucky enough to participate competitively in college, others are coaching youth boys volleyball. The benefits far exceed the limitations. The states around us have boys volleyball and we have all the resources to make it happen in Minnesota. It isn’t a sport that needs a large number of players on a roster and it doesn’t take away from other spring options. How many boys get a door closed in a sport they have spent their lives playing in high school — volleyball opens a door for them that is better than other choices they might make without options. We are all set up and ready to move forward.”
Until that day arrives, the focus is on the present — finishing this season strong after missing all of last year due to the pandemic — and helping pave a path for future players as part of a growing movement.
“Overall, our 2021 season has been going well,” Paulson said. “I feel really bad for the class of 2020. We had to postpone the season the day tryouts were supposed to start in March 2020. There were a lot of seniors that had been going to open gyms that were excited to play. Fast forward to that summer when high school sports were able to learn how to safely function, we were able to have a good summer and then fall league. A number of players competed in club volleyball over that time period as well. In this 2021 season, our JV team continues to improve tremendously every week. Our varsity team is undefeated through the first half of the season. I’m excited that each day we get to continue to improve and fuel each player’s passion for the game.
“When I went to Blaine in the late 1990s, there generally would be a few guys per grade that were really interested in volleyball. I’ve heard from so many friends since then that now regularly play volleyball as adults that they wish volleyball was a high school sport then. It’s a sport that can be played for decades. ... The 2021 program has 24 players. At Blaine we are fortunate to have a large school so it’s easier than some to fill out two teams. Being a MSHSL sport would make these players proud for their lifetime to have competed for their high school in the sport they are so passionate about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.