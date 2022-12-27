A law passed in 2021, that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will require health plan providers to cover postnatal medical visits for new parents. The bill was sponsored by Republican Senator Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Granite Falls), and Sen. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).

The law will require public and private healthcare providers to cover several visits for new parents and babies in the weeks after birth. The first is to be conducted not more than three weeks after delivery, and following that visit, any healthcare provider recommended visits between three and 11 weeks from delivery. Lastly, a comprehensive visit at 12 weeks from date of delivery will be covered.

