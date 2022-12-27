A law passed in 2021, that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will require health plan providers to cover postnatal medical visits for new parents. The bill was sponsored by Republican Senator Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Granite Falls), and Sen. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).
The law will require public and private healthcare providers to cover several visits for new parents and babies in the weeks after birth. The first is to be conducted not more than three weeks after delivery, and following that visit, any healthcare provider recommended visits between three and 11 weeks from delivery. Lastly, a comprehensive visit at 12 weeks from date of delivery will be covered.
“We know that the first days of life are critical, both for mothers and babies,” Stephenson said. “By making sure that new babies get regular postnatal care, we’ll put them on track for a healthy life.”
The law can be found under House File 3717/Senate File 3472/Chapter 44. The language found in Senate File 3472 is what will become law. For more details, contact your healthcare provider.
Several other laws to take effect
Several other laws will come into effect on Jan. 1, including an update to best interest standards in annuity sales. Insurance agents will now follow a set of revised National Association of Insurance Commissioners standards, including, “care, disclosure, conflict of interest and documentation.”
Car buyers will also have more ways to find out if a used car has been previously damaged, as a law will add a “prior salvage” brand to used vehicles. This will prevent sellers from listing a clean record while the vehicle may have had damage equal to “more than 80% of its value or (caused) an insurance company to declare the vehicle a total loss” in the past.
