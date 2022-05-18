Seventh-ranked Blaine softball finished as the Northwest Suburban Conference runner-up, going 11-2 in conference action on the year. The Bengals picked up a 5-3 win over Edina in non-conference play May 14, led by Alyssa Meadows with a pair of hits and two runs. Softball postseason play begins May 23.
Coon Rapids slugged to its sixth win in seven outings as it toppled Cambridge-Isanti 12-2 May 16. Grace Graham doubled, homered and drove in seven runs to power the offense, while Leah Nummela scored four runs, Abby Ness scored twice and drove in two, Abby Cimenski scored two runs and Ryanne Mellum knocked in a pair.
Boys golf
Jake Birdwell and Ben Wackman both shot 72 to tie for second place overall and lead Spring Lake Park to a team win at the NWSC meet at Logger’s Trail May 17. Keegan O’Keefe was just a stroke back of the duo at 73 and Owen O’Keefe shot 77.
Girls golf
Grace Raich shot a 43 and Grace Johnson had a 44 to lead Spring Lake Park to an eight-stroke win in a dual against Totino-Grace May 11.
Baseball
Blaine staged a dramatic rally, striking for 10 runs in the sixth inning to upend Buffalo 12-4 May 12, highlighted by Isaac Moin delivering an RBI single and bases-clearing double. A.J. Kaul earned the win. The Bengals wrapped up the NWSC season with a 9-3 record.
Andover kept its hot streak going, outpowering Totino-Grace 11-9 May 17 for its seventh win in a row. Paddy Kelly had four hits and scored three runs, Kyle Law went 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs batted in and Noah Dagostino had two hits and drove in two.
Boys tennis
Spring Lake Park delivered a 5-2 win over Irondale to open Section 4AA team play May 16. The Panthers took all three doubles matches to clinch the win, with victories by the teams of Ian Pivovar/Philip Gable, Ryan Jackson/James Pho and Lucas Clauson/Tanner Hunt. Zachary Irrthum and Samuel Steil won in singles for SLP.
Blaine swept doubles play to top St. Francis 5-2 May 16. Doubles winners for Blaine were A.J. Fedor/Griffin Dunigan, Kevin Geppert/Ian Hanson and Peyton Baker/Bradyn Nordeen, and winning in singles were Peter Andrews and Jacob Mathiason. Winning for St. Francis were Hayden Hill and Levi Vincent.
Boys lacrosse
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids weathered a late charge to fend off Blaine 10-6 May 16. Blake Lueck scored four goals, Owen Spencer scored twice and Henry Leff had a goal and two assists for SLP/CR.
Girls lacrosse
Coon Rapids scored seven goals in the second half to rally past Blaine 10-6 May 13. Brooke Griffith and Kennedy Bolander each scored three goals, and Anna Koepke posted two goals and two assists for the Cardinals. Brooklynn Hedberg scored three goals and Lainey Alfson scored two for the Bengals.
Boys track and field
Andover won the Section 4AAA True Team title, advancing to the state meet to be held May 20-21. Anoka earned fifth and Coon Rapids earned sixth. Event-winners for Andover were Caden Wheeler in the 400 (49.81), Cameron Heppner in the 800 (2:00.95), Gabriel Birkmeier in the 1,600 (4:30.07) and 3,200 (9:48.19), Blake Nyenati in the 110 hurdles (14.51) and 300 hurdles (40.85) and the 4x400 relay team (3:29.65). Anoka’s Logan Day won the shot put (48-7.75) and discus (143-5), and Calvin Takkunen won the pole vault (12-6). Coon Rapids’ M.J. Galimah won the high jump (6-4) and long jump (21-2.75).
Blaine finished as the runner-up, Spring Lake Park earned fourth and St. Francis placed ninth in the Section 5AAA True Team meet. Event-winners for Blaine were Tyce Smith in the high jump (6-4), Andrew Edwards in the shot put (54-11.75) and discus (143-7) and the 4x100 relay team (44.01).
Girls track and field
Blaine finished as the runner-up, Spring Lake Park earned third and St. Francis finished ninth in the Section 5AAA True Team meet.Winning for Blaine were Stephenie Kemo in the 300 hurdles (47.35), Desiree Loyd in the high jump (5-2) and the 4x200 relay (1:49.24). Winning for Spring Lake Park were Victoria LaBerge in the long jump (16-9) and triple jump (35-9.5), Arabella Sutch in the shot put (36-8), Ashley Stewart in the discus (119-11) and the 4x100 relay team (51.17).
Anoka earned fifth place, Andover earned seventh and Coon Rapids earned ninth at the Section 4AAA True Team meet. Anoka’s Sofia Condon won the pole vault (10-6), Andover’s Ali Dehnicke won the high jump (5-2) and Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson won the 100 meter hurdles (14.75) and 300 hurdles (45.39).
Dehnicke moved an inch higher in a meet at Rogers May 17, breaking the Andover school record at 5-3.
