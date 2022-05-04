Anoka girls track and field’s Sofia Condon finished atop the pole vault field at a height of 11-6 and Andover boys’ Blake Nyenati was the winner in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.19 seconds to lead area standouts at the Hamline Elite Meet April 29.
Nyenati also was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 39.67 and earned eighth in the long jump (19-11.75) for the Andover boys. Gus Giddings earned third in the 110 hurdles (15.11) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (41.96), Gabriel Birkmeier finished third in the 1,600 (4:19.39), Cameron Heppner earned fifth in the 800 (1:58.32) and Ben Linde placed ninth in the pole vault (12-6). The Huskies’ 4x200 relay earned second (1:30.11), 4x400 relay earned third (3:27.62) and 4x100 relay earned seventh (43.58).
The Anoka boys 4x800 relay earned fifth (8:09.60).
Fridley’s Anthony Borom earned fourth in the boys triple jump (44-2.75).
Coon Rapids girls’ Kennedy Martinson earned third in the 300 hurdles (45.51), fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.59) and sixth in the pole vault (11-0).
Anoka girls’ Allison Hookom earned third in the 400 (58.41)
Baseball
Anoka took to the state’s biggest stage April 28, shutting out Elk River 1-0 at Target Field. Jake Gonse scattered six hits over six shutout innings for the win, and Louis Hertling drove in Reagan Reeder with the game’s lone run.
Blaine moved atop the NWSC with a 1-0 shutout over Maple Grove May 3, with Eric Charest throwing a four-hitter. Joey Powers drove in Adam Puder with the game-winning run in the sixth.
Legacy Christian remained red-hot with its sixth win in a row May 3, shutting out Spectrum 10-0. The win also marked the fifth time in the stretch the Lions have scored 10 or more runs.
Softball
Brooklyn Jones slugged a pair of homers to power Anoka to a 10-1 win over Elk River May 3.
A high-scoring showdown between two of the top three teams in the NWSC went to Blaine 11-7 over Maple Grove May 3. Kaitlyn Way delivered a pair of homers and drove in four, Kendra Schmidt and Maddy Bryant knocked in a pair, and Allison Terry, Emily Vogel and Emma Edwards all scored twice.
Boys lacrosse
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids scored both of the goals in the fourth to rally past Elk River/Zimmerman 8-7 May 2. Blake Lueck had four goals and Henry Leff tallied three.
Girls lacrosse
Andover outscored its most recent two conference foes by a combined 34-0 to improve to 5-0 in Northwest Suburban play on the year. Claire Lickfelt and Claire Nelson each had four goals and four assists in an April 27 win. Eva Bock and Lucy Morgan combined on the two shutouts.
Boys tennis
A doubles sweep lifted Andover to a 4-3 win over Blaine April 28, with victories by the teams of Luke Dikken/Cael Roozenboom, Luke Schroeder/Dylan Schroeder and Will VanGheem/Simon Jacobs. Andrew McIntyre also won at No. 1 singles for the Huskies. Winning for the Bengals were Grayson Dunigan, Kevin Geppert and Jacob Mathiason.
Boys golf
Spring Lake Park won the NWSC Mid-Season Tournament May 2, with Blaine earning fourth, Anoka eighth and Andover ninth. Jake Birdwell shot a 71 and Keegan O’Keefe a 73 to lead the Panthers.
Girls golf
Grace Raich carded a 44 to lead Spring Lake Park to a 22-stroke win over Osseo May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.