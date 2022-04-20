Snow slowed down, but didn’t stop area teams as they made their way outdoors for the first time in the past week.
Blaine opens 3-0
A pair of routs, followed by a last-inning win, gave Blaine baseball a 3-0 start to the season. The Bengals opened the season with an 8-0 shutout over defending section champion Andover, then picked up a 14-1 win over Spring Lake Park. The Bengals topped Armstrong 6-5 April 19, taking the lead in the top of the seventh inning after Joey Powers drew a leadoff walk, stole second and then scored on a double by Damon Thoemke. Ethan Pettis earned the win in relief and Eric Charest picked up the save. Garrett Stauffacher went 4-for-4.
Anoka opened its season 3-1, topping Spring Lake Park 6-3 April 19. Austin Lang struck out eight over five innings to earn the win on the mound.
Totino-Grace rallied past Irondale 10-9 April 16, then scattered eight hits in a 4-1 win over Champlin Park April 19 to improve to 2-1 on the year.
Bengals roll to 4-0
Blaine softball scored four runs in the seventh to put away Armstrong in a 7-2 victory April 19, moving to 4-0 on the season. Kendra Schmidt has eight hits on the year, with six by Allison Terry and five each for Kaitlyn Way and Emmie Sylvia-Cochran.
Anoka pulled away late to open its season with a 15-3 win over Spring Lake Park April 19.
Doubles sweep pushes Panthers past Andover
A sweep of doubles play propelled Spring Lake Park boys tennis to a 4-3 home win over Andover April 19. Doubles teams winning for the Panthers were Philip Gable/Samuel Steil, Ryan Jackson/James Pho and Lucas Clauson/Tanner Hunt. Zachary Irrthum provided the decisive singles win. Winning for Andover were Landon Fogarty, Charlie Amundson and Maxwell Pickett.
Late rally lifts SLP lacrosse
Three unanswered goals to close the night lifted Spring Lake Park girls lacrosse to a 9-8 win over Coon Rapids in a season-opening matchup April 18. Grace Schmidt and Brooke Elleson each scored three goals for the Panthers.
Defending section champion Andover opened its season with a 4-2 win over Elk River/Zimmerman April 18.
Tornadoes start 2-0
Anoka boys lacrosse netted back-to-back wins to open its season, defeating Hermantown/Proctor 13-4 April 16 and Centennial 7-6 April 18.
Braziel named Coach of Year
Columbia Heights boys basketball head coach Willie Braziel was named the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Class AAA Coach of the Year. The Hylanders finished 23-1.
