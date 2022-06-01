Anoka-Hennepin PI Adapted Softball earned the top seed leading into the state tournament, to be held June 3-4 at Chanhassen.
Girls track and field
A trio of Spring Lake Park athletes had a pair of top-two finishes to lead the Panthers at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships May 24-26. Victoria Laberge won the long jump and was runner-up in the triple jump, Ashley Stewart was runner-up in both the discus and shot put, and Kaitlyn Finnegan was the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200. Brianna Finnegan was also the runner-up in the 200, and earning third were Arabella Sutch in the discus, the 4x100 relay, Megan Monsrud in the high jump and Addison Stephani in the long jump.
Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson swept first place in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and added a third-place finish in the pole vault. Grace Kehr was the runner-up in the pole vault.
Anoka had a pair of event-winners in Sofia Condon in the pole vault and the 4x100 relay. The 4x200 relay earned second, and earning third were Allison Hookom in the 400, Mary Keleekai in the 100 hurdles and Elange Seibure in the triple jump.
Ali Dehnicke and Avah Shaw both cleared 5-4 to set a new Andover school record and take the top two spots in the high jump. Shaw also finished as the runner-up in the long jump. Earning third were Isabel Grant in the 3,200 and the 4x400 relay.
Blaine had three runner-up finishes, including Shalom Sulungaine in the 800, Stephanie Kemo in the 100 hurdles and the 4x400 relay. Earning third were Kemo in the 300 hurdles and the 4x200 relay.
Totino-Grace’s 4x400 relay team took first place, with Brooke Cina the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
Boys track and field
Andover’s Blake Nyenati was voted the top boys performer at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships May 24-26, sweeping the 110-meter and 300 hurdles, and taking part in the first-place 4x200 relay that set a new school record. Nyenati’s mark in the 110 hurdles set a new NWSC record, as did the first place time of the Huskies' 4x400 relay team. Also taking first for the Huskies were Caden Wheeler in the 400 and Cameron Heppner in the 800; earning second were Gabriel Birkmeier in the 800, Heppner in the 1,600 and Gus Giddings in the 300 hurdles; and earning third was Birkmeier in the 1,600.
Blaine swept the top three places in the triple jump, with Peytton Bridges taking the top spot, Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins earning second and Jordan Reynolds placing third. Earning second were River Santiago in the 3,200, the 4x200 relay, the 4x800 relay, Tyce Smith in the high jump, Jeremiah Chanzu in the 200 and Andrew Edwards in the discus and shot put; and earning third were Chanzu in the 100, the 4x100 relay, the 4x400 relay, Reynolds in the high jump, Bridges in the long jump and Zach Halvorson in the pole vault.
Spring Lake Park’s Aaron Chanthanavong won the shot put, and Isaac Ononiwu took third in the 300 hurdles.
Anoka won a pair of events, taking the top spot in the 4x800 relay and with Joshua Graske winning the pole vault. Calvin Takkunen was the runner-up in the pole vault and Danny Ness took third in the 800.
Coon Rapids had runner-up finishes by Kingsley Freeman in the 110 hurdles and its 4x100 relay.
Softball
After a narrow 3-2 defeat in the second round, Anoka powered back with three wins in a row in the elimination bracket to earn a rematch with Forest Lake in the Section 7AAAA championship, slated to be held June 2. The Tornadoes defeated Coon Rapids 7-3 May 28, then won back-to-back games May 31 over Andover 6-5 and Blaine 7-1.
Anoka’s Maddy Freking homered and drove in three runs in the win over Andover, with Alexa Dusterhoft adding the complete-game win pitching and a pair of hits, and Brooklyn Jones adding two hits and two runs. Halle Dunleavy had three hits and Paige Myos drove in three for the Huskies.
Blaine finished the year with a 15-7 record.
St. Francis remained alive in the elimination bracket of the Section 5AAA Tournament, scheduled to resume June 1, with the finals June 3.
Baseball
Defending section champion Andover earned the top seed in the Section 7AAAA Tournament after winning 14 in a row to close the regular season. Blaine is the No. 2 seed, followed by Centennial, Anoka, Forest Lake, Coon Rapids, Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti. The tournament was scheduled to begin June 1, with play continuing June 2, 4 and 6. The championship is June 7, with a final game June 8 if necessary.
St. Francis shut out Zimmerman 10-0 in its Section 5AAA opener May 31, advancing to the second round against top-seeded Princeton June 2. Play continues June 4, 6 and 7.
Legacy Christian Academy remained alive in the elimination bracket of the Section 4A Tournament, scheduled to resume June 2. The Lions won their playoff opener 6-0 over Trinity May 30 behind a one-hit, 13-strikeout shutout by Nolan Lindholm.
Spring Lake Park, Totino-Grace and Park Center/Columbia Heights were scheduled to play in the Section 5AAAA elimination bracket June 1.
Boys tennis
Fridley’s AJ Helmer and Andy Stevenson won the Section 6A doubles title to advance to the state tournament, scheduled to be held June 7-10. The duo won their first match without dropping a game, then cruised 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The pair rallied from a set down to advance past the semifinals, then won again in straight sets in the finals.
Totino-Grace’s Luke Jordan and Colin Breitbach won their 6A third-place doubles match 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. The Eagles’ Aidan Schlichting and Ivan Antonio–Rohlf were in the 6A singles semifinals, still scheduled to be played.
Spring Lake Park’s Zachary Irrthum reached the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA bracket, Coon Rapids’ Sam Murillo reached the quarterfinals of the Section 5AA singles bracket and Andover’s Andrew McIntyre reached the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA singles bracket.
Golf
Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon completely dominated the Northwest Suburban Conference girls golf season-end meet, outshooting the runner-up by 14 strokes with a round of 65.
Andover finished as the runner-up as a team, led by Audrey Swenson in fifth place with an 82, Laura Boersma tied for eighth with an 85, Ella Boerger in 13th with an 88 and Anneka Voerding in 18th with a 91.
Totino-Grace’s Caylin Cantwell tied for eighth at 85 and Coon Rapids’ Eleanor Defoe tied for 18th at 91.
The opening round of the Section 5AAA Tournament was held May 31 at Northfork, with VanArragon the leader at 72.
Boys and girls golf section tournaments were scheduled to continue through June 7. State tournaments are June 14-15.
Girls lacrosse
Defending section champion Andover earned the top seed in the 7A Tournament and a bye into the quarterfinals June 2. Centennial is the No. 2 seed, Forest Lake is No. 3 and Champlin Park is No. 4.
In the first round of 7A play May 31, ninth-seeded Blaine knocked off eighth-seeded Duluth East 11-10, and 10th-seeded Anoka defeated No. 7 Coon Rapids 9-5 to advance to the quarterfinals as well. Spring Lake Park fell 13-5 at Grand Rapids/Greenway.
The semifinals are June 7 and the championship is June 9.
Boys lacrosse
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids earned the No. 3 seed and Anoka the No. 4 seed behind Centennial and Chisago Lakes in the Section 7A Tournament, earning byes into the quarterfinals June 2. Seventh-seeded Blaine rolled past Forest Lake 16-4 in the first round May 31 to reach the quarterfinals as well. The semifinals are June 7 and the championship is June 9.
Andover fell 9-8 against Hermantown/Proctor in the first round.
