Tony Palumbo has spent his entire 45-year career working in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, including three terms as county attorney.
The Anoka County Board Oct. 11 recognized Palumbo, who is not seeking re-election, for his service to the county with a certificate.
“I want to thank Tony for his incredible 45 years of service,” said Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the county board.
Palumbo thanked the county board for the recognition.
“I had no idea that I would wind up here as a career, but I have thoroughly enjoyed my time,” Palumbo said. “It’s been a great ride and I have learned a lot.”
The employees in the county attorney’s office are “wonderful people dedicated to service,” he said.
Palumbo also thanked the “top-notch” staff in county departments.
“Forty-five years goes by so quickly,” he said.
Born and raised in St. Paul, Palumbo earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas before entering William Mitchell College of Law.
It was while he was studying at William Mitchell that Palumbo was hired by Anoka County Attorney Robert W. Johnson as a law clerk.
“I applied for the job, but I knew nothing about Anoka County,” he said in an interview.
A friend had worked in the county attorney’s office and suggested he apply.
Palumbo handled juvenile prosecutions during the day and went to law school in the evening until he earned his law degree in 1979.
While waiting for the results of his bar exam, he was looking for a job and had had no offers, but when he arrived for work one morning, he found that his supervisor had secured him a full-time position as an assistant county attorney.
In his years as assistant county attorney, he worked in all four divisions of the office: Criminal, civil, juvenile and family.
“The Anoka County Attorney’s Office is an exciting place to work,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo had no aspirations to seek office as county attorney until he learned that his predecessor, Robert M.A. Johnson, was not planning to run for re-election in 2010.
Palumbo was elected and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
During his tenure, Palumbo listed his initiatives to combat elder abuse, domestic violence and the opioid epidemic as achievements, plus securing the county’s first veterans court grant and collaboration to establish the county’s specialty drug court, he said.
A big challenge was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, trying to keep the justice system running while working remotely.
As county attorney, he sees his role as “giving the people in the office the tools they need to do their jobs,” Palumbo said.
But the county attorney’s office handles more than litigation in the courts.
“My job has also been to work with the county board and county departments to make sure they follow the law as well as working with law enforcement to make sure they are able to per-form their jobs,” said Palumbo, who attends the county board meetings.
Palumbo has been recognized statewide for his work. He was named volunteer of the years in 2006 by the Lawyers Board of Professional Responsibility, received the Minnesota State Bar Association public attorney award of excellence in 2010, named a Lawyer of the Year in 2013 by the Minnesota Lawyer publication and in 2018, he received the highest honor from the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, its distinguished service award.
This past summer, Palumbo was honored by the Minnesota State Bar Association with a public lawyer award.
Palumbo made his decision not to run for a fourth term back in February.
“I have been here 45 years, I have just turned 70, I have my health and it’s time to pursue other interests in life after work,” Palumbo said.
But there is also a personal reason, he said. His older brother did not have that opportunity be-cause he died of cancer at the age of 70.
Palumbo has no immediate plans for retirement - his last day is Jan. 2, 2023. “I have been told that it’s best to wait six months before deciding,” he said.
