There are good fishing trips. There are great fishing trips. Then there are the trips of your life.
Like the one where you don’t even reel in a fish.
A mid-April weekend proved to be just that kind for Andover's Seide family along the Rainy River.
“I have been up north fishing sturgeon for a few years and always had a great time,” Mike Seide said. “My son has been showing interest in fishing, but I have been very wary of not overexposing him to fishing and him losing interest. I had been talking up this trip by saying that the goal is to catch a dinosaur (sturgeon) that is longer than he is. He is 49 inches tall. I knew we had a decent chance of catching a sturgeon over 49 inches, but would not be a guarantee.”
After four hours of fishing on the first day they arrived netted zero bites, they tried a different spot on day two where they had found success in the past. Two hours into the second day, the first bite came, a 48-inch sturgeon and the first lake sturgeon ever for Seide’s son Jacoby.
“We were all ecstatic about this fish and that got us even more excited for fish to come,” Mike Seide said. “We fished the rest of that day and caught two more fish smaller than 48.”
The next morning, they moved upriver and settled in. Soon after, the big catch: a 58-inch sturgeon.
The excitement of the catch, the first and biggest of the final day of the trip, lasted until the evening. Just 10 minutes before packing up, they got one last thrill.
“Right about 5:50 p.m., we get a bite which Jacoby was able to pull in similar to his 25 and 35 sturgeon he pulled in previously, but I had the net ready just in case,” Mike Seide said. “As soon as the fish came to the surface about 15 feet away from the boat we all realized how big this fish was … 55 inches. The fish appeared to wake up and battled hard under the boat for several minutes before it started to tire out.
“This trip was easily the best fishing trip I have ever been on and never reeled in a fish.”
By Patrick SlackStaff Writer
There are good fishing trips. There are great fishing trips. Then there are the trips of your life.Like the one where you don’t even reel in a fish.A mid-April weekend proved to be just that kind for the Seide family along the Rainy River.“I have been up north fishing sturgeon for a few years and always had a great time,” Mike Seide said. “My son has been showing interest in fishing, but I have been very wary of not overexposing him to fishing and him losing interest. I had been talking up this trip by saying that the goal is to catch a dinosaur (sturgeon) that is longer than he is. He is 49 inches tall. I knew we had a decent chance of catching a sturgeon over 49 inches, but would not be a guarantee.”After four hours of fishing on the first day they arrived netted zero bites, they tried a different spot on day two where they had found success in the past. Two hours into the second day, the first bite came, a 48-inch sturgeon and the first lake sturgeon ever for Seide’s son Jacoby.“We were all ecstatic about this fish and that got us even more excited for fish to come,” Mike Seide said. “We fished the rest of that day and caught two more fish smaller than 48.”The next morning, they moved upriver and settled in. Soon after, the big catch: a 58-inch sturgeon. The excitement of the catch, the first and biggest of the final day of the trip, lasted until the evening. Just 10 minutes before packing up, they got one last thrill.“Right about 5:50 p.m., we get a bite which Jacoby was able to pull in similar to his 25 and 35 sturgeon he pulled in previously, but I had the net ready just in case,” Mike Seide said. “As soon as the fish came to the surface about 15 feet away from the boat we all realized how big this fish was … 55 inches. The fish appeared to wake up and battled hard under the boat for several minutes before it started to tire out. “This trip was easily the best fishing trip I have ever been on and never reeled in a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.