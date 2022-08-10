A premier player hits the market.
Millions of dollars are on the line, with millions of fans invested in the outcome.
The window of opportunity is small.
It’s time to pounce.
Void years. Dead money. Signing bonus converted to a roster bonus. Cap room. Super Bowl aspirations measured against future team plans.
The formula for putting together a Super Bowl contender is no simple equation, with no one-size-fits-all approach.
Assembling the best team on the field requires extensive planning, navigating a complex league salary structure with every tool available, and, when the time comes, the ability to strike fast.
All in a day’s work for an NFL team’s vice president of Football and Business Administration, a “cap expert.”
All part of what has Totino-Grace graduate Tony Pastoors and the Los Angeles Rams opening this fall as the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Falling for football
Pastoors’ love of sports has been ever-present.
His start in football in particular began in ninth grade at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley.
“I’ve always loved sports, enjoyed being part of a team,” Pastoors said. “Fortunately I had some incredible coaches and great teammates, and we were pretty successful. Playing Friday nights with your best friends was a ton a fun, and football is a great team game. I was fortunate enough that because of my teammates and our team success, I was able to continue to play at the collegiate level.”
Pastoors knew he was interested in a career in sports, but that it was unlikely to be as a player. He continued to play through college, while also finding a job on campus to help his career get off the ground.
“I think I realized during the college recruiting process that the odds of me getting to the NFL as a player were slim at best,” Pastoors said. “It was around then I decided I wanted to find a way to continue a career in sports. I was fortunate enough to be able to attend Dartmouth College and play football. I also needed a work-study on-campus job during my time there; I was able to create a position within Dartmouth Athletics working in the football office. I was able to work alongside head coach Buddy Teevens and the coaching staff and loved it.”
An Ivy League degree in hand, Pastoors was ready to get down to business … NFL style.
Joining the Rams
Entering a profession in which job security is an oxymoron and switching from team to team is the norm, Pastoors started his first professional job with the Rams organization upon graduating college.
A dozen years later, he hasn’t left.
With the Rams, then located in St. Louis before later relocating to Los Angeles, Pastoors began working alongside team COO Kevin Demoff. Pastoors has since worked his way up to his current role of vice president of Football and Business Administration.
“It’s a wide variety of responsibilities across all parts of the organization,” Pastoors said. “That’s one of the things I probably enjoy most is working across the entire organization and having a global view of our business. One of my main responsibilities comes on the football side as the club’s chief negotiator. I am responsible for Rams’ salary cap management, contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, as well as the club’s financial and strategic planning.”
It’s a role that necessitates balance: a deft communication style that will help the team and also encourage prospective players to want to join the organization, as well as a long-term vision paired with a short-term urgency.
Last year, three key moments helped set the stage for a Super Bowl run: a fast-developing offseason trade that netted quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a pair of in-season moves to bring in All-Pros Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.
Seeking to acquire talented players is a no-brainer. Finding a way to do so and remain under the league’s salary cap with a 53-man roster is sometimes akin to racing to solve a jigsaw puzzle.
“Every process is different simply because each situation is unique,” Pastoors said. “Trading for Matthew was not something that was planned out months in advance, as nobody knew Detroit was even willing to potentially part with him. Odell is similar in the fact that he was under contract in Cleveland and was able to get his release and become a free agent.
“Every year the cap is a bit of a puzzle, and my job is to allow (head coach) Sean (McVay) and (general manager) Les (Snead) to be able to put the team they want together each year. Is it stressful at times, sure, but that’s also probably what makes it enjoyable and rewarding. It’s an extremely competitive business and we need to be able to constantly evolve and adapt to circumstances.”
Accounting for the cap
How does it all work?
It’s complicated. Grab a glossary and calculator.
The 2021 NFL salary cap was $182.5 million, and is up to $208.2 million this year, and is likely to keep growing.
Players negotiate contracts to get the money they feel is warranted to sign with a team, either partially or fully guaranteed. Teams can ask players to restructure the terms of their deals, or utilize various tools — roster bonuses, void years, etc. — to alter when the bill becomes due on their books for salary cap purposes.
The Rams’ approach to it all in recent years has been perhaps the most unorthodox in the NFL. Where many have zigged, the Rams have zagged, trading away top draft picks and aggressively pursuing win-now moves.
In a league in which many games come down to a single possession — last year’s Super Bowl win most recent among them — the margin between winning and losing can come down to who best maneuvers around the constraints of the salary cap from year to year.
“Over the past five years, we have probably taken a more uncommon approach, which understandably has drawn a lot of criticism and skepticism,” Pastoors said. “Have we made some mistakes along the way? Without question. However, our goal every single season is to win a championship, and there are many ways to approach that. It’s exciting, stressful, rewarding, and everything in between to be part of an organization like this, and we believe we owe it to our fans to every year try to bring a championship to Los Angeles.
“We always have an eye toward the future, and there are no decisions we make today without looking at how they impact tomorrow. We are fortunate to have the best owner in sports in Stan Kroenke. He gives us the support and resources to explore every possible way to make our team better. Our ownership gives us the support to be agile and adaptive to changing landscapes and opportunities.”
Nerves, thrills, confetti
Life in the NFL is a fast-paced and often cut-throat endeavor.
But while winning is paramount, it’s the people and relationships developed over time that Pastoors enjoys the most.
“I believe we have a really unique and special organization with really great people throughout,” Pastoors said. “Great players, coaches, personnel staff, and the best support staff in sports. They’re great to work with every day and they make the job and the journey of each season enjoyable. The NFL is such a competitive business, and the league has great parity; it’s hard to win, and it’s even harder to do it year in and year out.”
Last year in particular was the icing on the cake, or rather the confetti on top, of living out a dream job in football.
Events on and off the field were a true roller-coaster, with vast stress giving way to ultimate jubilation.
“Opening SoFi Stadium and welcoming fans for the first time was incredibly special,” Pastoors said. “Two days later my wife, Emily, had our second daughter, Kiley. We ended up having a more challenging and extended hospital stay than we would have ever imagined (thankfully everyone is healthy and doing well now). The team didn’t win a game in November, then lost week 18 at home to allow San Francisco into the playoffs. Watching Tom Brady come back to tie the (NFC divisional) game from down 27-3 was a sickening feeling. However, it was followed by the absolute jubilation of Matthew Stafford hitting Cooper Kupp in the final seconds to set up a game-winning field goal. Getting to host the NFC Championship in Los Angeles against rival San Francisco was special, and being down 10 in the fourth quarter was nerve-wracking, but I’ll never forget watching my 2-year-old daughter Charli play in confetti on the field as we were headed to the Super Bowl.
“Super Bowl is a busy and stressful time, even more so when your city and stadium are hosting. However, having been there before was helpful. The game was our year and the season in a nutshell. Ups and downs, highs and lows, good and bad, but in the end finding a way. The clock striking 0:00, the confetti falling and standing on that stage as the Lombardi Trophy was presented was all surreal, as was seeing my family and friends on the field postgame and hugging my wife and parents. I think all our players and staff would say how special it is to be on that field with those people that have been with you every step of the way, and I’m thankful for my wife and daughters and all the loved ones that traveled to L.A. from Minnesota to support me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.