It looked like Andover had won it with 16 seconds left in regulation, only for a replay review to wave it off.
Then, a whistle on what was still a loose puck behind the Moorhead goalie negated what would've been a tap in for the winner in overtime.
Unfazed, Andover boys hockey kept on the pressure, finally netting the game-winner for good in the second overtime as Gavyn Thoreson lifted a pass from Cayden Casey above a sprawling Moorhead goalie, giving the Huskies a 2-1 win in the Class AA state quarterfinals deep into the night March 10.
Fifth-seeded Andover takes on top-seeded Hill-Murray in the state semifinals in the final game of the night session March 11. Hill-Murray defeated Lakeville South 3-2 in its quarterfinal.
After a scoreless first period, Andover struck first against Moorhead as Cooper Conway knocked in a rebound, before the Spuds leveled the score late in the period.
The game remained that way until the ultimate game-winner. Goalie Austin Brauns stopped 44 shots for the win in net.
Moorhead held a 45-33 shot advantage on the night, but Andover outshot the Spuds 13-7 in the two overtime periods. Both teams only had two penalties.
It's the first trip to the semifinals for Andover in its third state tournament appearance.
