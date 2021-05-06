By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
It might have just a bill, but it’s no ordinary play.
A junction between a return to the stage and virtual theater brings some Lollys and laughs in Andover High School’s “Schoolhouse Rock Live!,” with performances May 7-9.
“In the fall and winter, we performed two plays via Zoom and streamed them for an audience,” director Ann Leaf-Johnson said. “Our first goal this spring was to get kids back on stage if possible, but we wanted a show that was flexible in case we ended up having to pivot to an online performance medium. We chose ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ because it was flexible in terms of casting and giving multiple students an opportunity to shine, but also because the nature of the show and story would allow for moving to Zoom or other filmed segments easily.
“Most musicals require relationships that necessitate students being in close contact with one another due to a romantic storyline or a physical conflict. ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ would have functioned just as well with characters singing out of their individual boxes on a TV screen because the audience is familiar with the show from Saturday morning cartoons. Any time we can tap into an audience’s sense of nostalgia with childhood songs is just a bonus.”
The play is an adaptation of the classic 1970s cartoon and contains songs familiar to young and old alike.
Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction.”
“First, the students have been so grateful to be back on stage performing with their friends,” Leaf-Johnson said. “They’ve liked that the show itself is fun and simple to understand, and the music is mostly really catchy! The educational bonus: many students have said songs from the show have helped them understand parts of speech for the first time.
“The biggest challenge in preparing this show was learning dances while masked, and they’ve had two years since our last musical so they weren’t quite used to this level of physical exertion while performing. We’ve also had cast members in and out of quarantine, so the realities of our current world were always in our minds even while performing such fun music. Lots of the students have never had the opportunity to have big roles in a musical, so we’re getting to see many new students shine in this production.”
Showtimes are May 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and May 9 at 2 p.m. Very limited seating options, as well as streaming options, are available. Advanced reservations for tickets are required. Audience members and performers will be masked. For more information, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.