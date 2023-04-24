An Anoka County Board committee has denied a $4.696 million request from Metro Transit to pay the county’s share of 2023 Northstar Commuter Rail operations.

The action by the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee at its March 21 meeting was listed as an informational item on its report to the board’s March 28 meeting.

