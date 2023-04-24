An Anoka County Board committee has denied a $4.696 million request from Metro Transit to pay the county’s share of 2023 Northstar Commuter Rail operations.
The action by the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee at its March 21 meeting was listed as an informational item on its report to the board’s March 28 meeting.
But Commissioner Mandy Meisner, who is not a member of that committee, requested discussion after Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs both the county board and finance and capital improvements committee, had presented the action items in the report.
There was discussion, but no move by the board to change the committee’s decision.
Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator and executive director of the county regional rail authority, said that the operating agreement with Metro Transit, which runs the Northstar line, has been adjusted over the past three years to include lower operational costs that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information provided by Guthman to the committee showed that the original $6.172 million request for 2020 was reduced to $4.499 million because the service level from cut from six to four, then two morning and evening rush-hour trains during the year because of the pandemic.
For 2021, Metro Transit asked for $2.927 million for the continued 2/2 service, but the county negotiated that down to $1.957 million.
But last year when Metro Transit asked for $4.553 million for an upgraded 4/4 service, the county board approved a one-time payment of $1.957 million at its June 28, 2022, meeting because the resumption of the 4/4 service had not taken place.
Guthman said the $4.696 million request this year is based on four morning and four afternoon trips per weekday plus special events, but no midday or weekend trains.
In January, the county received a letter from Ed Petrie, Metro Transit finance director, stating the county’s payments for third and fourth quarters were past due.
“We cannot plan for increased levels of weekday or special event services until we have assurances that Anoka County will provide timely payment for their proportionate share of Northstar operating costs,” he wrote.
Petrie attended the committee meeting and made a presentation.
At the board meeting March 28, Meisner asked what happens next in the process, stating she was not happy with the committee action and that the contract increasing the service from two to four inbound and outbound rush-hour trains “was reasonable.”
But Look responded that there “was a fundamental problem” with the Northstar line because it was “an underperforming asset.”
There had been a 77% reduction in service since the pandemic started in early 2020 and given the fact that more people are now working from home, which adds a whole new dynamic, there needs to be discussions with Metro Transit on the level of service, Look argued.
A recent report produced some options, like buses, and there are also discussions at the Legislature about extending the line to St. Cloud, Look said.
“We need to get together, sit down and talk this through,” he said. “This needs to happen before we approve funding.”
Right now, Northstar is a $20 million operation with 145 riders a day resulting in a “substantial subsidy” on which a hard look needs to be taken, Look said.
This is an unfortunate situation, Commissioner Jeff Reinert said, who is also a member of the finance and capital improvements committee along with Look and Commissioner Julie Braastad.
Reinert said that Northstar “is a miserable failure” with revenues of $501,000 and expenses of $18 million producing a subsidy that’s akin to McDonalds giving away 35 burgers before one is sold.
There is a need for a subsidy, but not at this level, Reinert said.
“We need to sit down round a table and figure it out,” he said.
Commissioner Julie Jeppson was at a meeting March 24 with some Metropolitan Council members, including her own representative, at which she stated she hoped a conversation would start to “figure this out.”
“I am committed to that,” she said.
In an email response to questions, Drew Kerr, Metro Transit communications director, wrote that Metro Transit “welcomed continued discussion on this topic.”
In fact, Met Council Chairman Charlie Zelle has indicated he will visit the county board in April.
According to Kerr, Metro Transit will continue to operate two inbound and two outbound trips each weekday until funding commitments have come from all funding partners.
Hennepin and Sherburne counties, which also share in the Northstar operating costs, have approved and signed their respective 2023 operating grant agreements and are current on their payments, Kerr wrote.
No special event service, like Minnesota Twins home games, will be scheduled while “we are not being paid for current service levels,” he wrote.
There were 77,077 Northstar rides in 2022 when the two inbound and two outbound trips were operating; that’s up 53% from 2021 rides which totaled 50,433, according to Kerr.
The estimated subsidy per passenger in 2022 was about $150 - final audited numbers are not known yet - and the Northstar budgeted subsidy per passenger in 2023 is $121.
The county has paid its share of Northstar operating costs from a transportation tax, which was originally levied metro-wide as a 25 cent sales tax and $20 vehicle excise tax when the Minnesota Legislature approved the creation of the Counties Transit Improvement Board in 2008 to fund Twin Cities area transit improvements, including Northstar, which began operating in November 2009.
When CTIB dissolved in 2017, the ability to levy the sales and excise taxes to pay their share of Northstar operating costs automatically transferred to Anoka, Hennepin and Sherburne counties as a transportation tax, which also funds other county transportation projects.
Northstar trains run between Minneapolis (Target Field station) and Big Lake with stations in Fridley, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey and Elk River.
Metro Transit is a service of the Metropolitan Council.
