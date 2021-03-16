Blaine sophomore Benjamin Lewis capped a season in which he was section champion and conference runner-up with an all-state performance to lead area skiers at the Nordic Ski State Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik March 11-12.
Lewis finished in 11th overall in a total time of 20:59.5, well within the top 25 needed to earn all-state honors, and with the second best time among sophomores in the race.
Anoka’s Lucas LiaBraaten earned 81st overall in 23:24.1 and Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey earned 83rd in 23:26.1.
In the girls state competition, Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard earned 75th place in 28:48.7, Andover’s Claire Beckman earned 83rd in 29:08.1 and Andover’s Olivia Krafty earned 115th in 30:14.0.
