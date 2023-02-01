Featuring an individual champion, all of its pursuit skiers in the top 40 and a pair of top-14 relays, the Blaine boys Nordic ski team earned the Northwest Suburban Conference championship under frigid conditions Jan. 30. The Bengals are scheduled to compete in the Section 5A meet Feb. 8.
Featuring an individual champion, all of its pursuit skiers in the top 40 and a pair of top-14 relays, the Blaine boys Nordic ski team earned the Northwest Suburban Conference championship under frigid conditions Jan. 30. The Bengals are scheduled to compete in the Section 5A meet Feb. 8.
Photo by Blaine Nordic
Coon Rapids boys Nordic’s Albi Ludwig at the start of the NWSC sprint relays Jan. 30. Ludwig teamed with Lachlan Demmer to earn all-conference honors in fourth place.
Frigid temperatures and slow, snowy conditions couldn’t cool off the Blaine boys Nordic team, which came away with the Northwest Suburban Conference championship Jan. 30 in Bloomington.
The course was shortened due to near-zero temps, offering a stern challenge for all competitors.
Bengal senior Ben Lewis led the way, posting a dominant individual title pursuit time of 13:23.9, 37 seconds clear of the next competitor. Nathan Taylor earned 10th, Ian Miller earned 14th and Tyler Jacobson earned 16th to all earn all-conference honors as well, with Reece Miller earning 31st and Connor Bialka earning 39th.
In the sprint relay, the duo of Talon Spaniol and Tyler Bargman earned all-conference in third place, with Andrew Geisel and Evan Koerber earning 14th.
“We knew there was a chance, but it’s hard to know if things will work out until the meet is over,” Blaine head coach Andy Schwen said. “We actually left the meet not knowing results, and we weren’t really sure where things stood. The snow was pretty cold and slow for classic, but it was a really flat and short course. It’s tough to know how kids will respond with the cold and a different length of race than what we have been training for. I think next week at sections will be a better measure of our team, where we will get some more challenging trails to ski on and what looks like more favorable temperatures.
“Our boys team is really deep this year and we have a lot of options as far as who is able to ski competitively in the pursuit and in the relay portions of our competition. The guys have worked super hard in the offseason and hold each other accountable each day in practice — those are the habits that help skiers to continue to improve and get faster.”
Coon Rapids earned eighth as a team, led by an
all-conference fourth-place relay finish by Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer, and an all-conference pursuit finish by Aaron Casey in eighth place.
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial earned ninth as a team, led by Phillip Kram in fifth in the pursuit, and Brody Kopp and Reilly Kopp in ninth in the sprint relay.
Andover earned 10th as a team, led by the all-conference individual duo of Thomas Leuty in 11th and Jack Jendro in 21st.
Anoka earned 11th as a team, led by its 19th-place relay team of Hyrum Lambert and Jack Nelson.
Girls race
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial led area girls teams with a fourth-place team finish, powered by its leading all-conference pursuit trio of Milla Erickson in 15th, Samantha Solboe in 17th and Julia Zalewski in 23rd.
Andover finished in sixth place, led by top-10 individual finishers Olivia Krafty in fourth and Anne Jendro in ninth, as well as its seventh-place relay team of Emily Schmidt and Emily Sahlberg.
Blaine finished in seventh place, led by all-conference individual skiers Audrey Schwen in 21st and Ellie Hartley in 24th.
Coon Rapids finished in eighth place, paced by its top two relay teams of Ruby Demmer and Stella Bone in fourth place, as well as Kiera Radke and Emily Bornes in eighth place.
Anoka finished in ninth place, led by all-conference individual Kaelyn Nelson in 13th.
Section Nordic meets are scheduled for Feb. 6-9, with the state meet Feb. 15-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.