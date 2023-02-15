An already historic season saw another milestone checked off Feb. 8, as the Blaine boys Nordic ski team captured the Section 5A championship held at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.

Coon Rapids had five athletes advance individually, and swept the titles in the sprint relays. Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer teamed up to win the boys relay in a time of 11:48.1. Ruby Demmer and Stella Bone won the girls sprint relay title in 13:48.7. Aaron Casey earned fourth overall in the boys pursuit. Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson qualified with an eighth-place finish in the girls pursuit as well.

