An already historic season saw another milestone checked off Feb. 8, as the Blaine boys Nordic ski team captured the Section 5A championship held at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.
Coon Rapids had five athletes advance individually, and swept the titles in the sprint relays. Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer teamed up to win the boys relay in a time of 11:48.1. Ruby Demmer and Stella Bone won the girls sprint relay title in 13:48.7. Aaron Casey earned fourth overall in the boys pursuit. Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson qualified with an eighth-place finish in the girls pursuit as well.
Ben Lewis led the way for the Blaine boys, securing the individual title in a time of 25:23.8. Nathan Taylor finished sixth in the pursuit, Tyler Jacobson earned 14th, Talan Spaniol earned 22nd and Reece Miller earned 24th. Tyler Bargman and Ian Miller teamed up for a runner-up finish in the sprint relay.
“The boys team did great,” Blaine head coach Andy Schwen said. “We made some strategic moves between the conference meet and section meet and everyone stepped up in their roles and performed amazingly well. After the first race we were close with Champlin Park, but our boys relay team made a great performance making the finals and eventually earning a second-place finish, setting us up for a nice lead going into the skate race in the afternoon. We knew that for it all to happen, everyone had to ski a clean race, and it all came together. It was a lot of fun for our team to be in the position that we were in and we hope to carry that momentum into the state meet next.”
The Bengals’ section title came a week after winning the Northwest Suburban Conference championship.
“We had a spectator from an old Blaine team cheering on the boys team — he told us the last time the Blaine boys won a conference meet was in 1997, and to his knowledge winning a section meet had never been done, so these boys accomplished something for the Blaine history books,” Schwen said.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.